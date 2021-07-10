Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 08, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said that the structures put in place to facilitate the local sitting of CXC Examinations are progressing smoothly.

This year’s sitting, which started about two weeks ago, is taking place amidst community transmission of COVID-19. In response, health authorities instituted 24-hour curfews and limited movement provisions to break the transmission cycle. Special arrangements were created to facilitate the exams, allowing students to travel during the curfew and to minimize any possible spread of the virus.

Minister Powell gave an update on the process during the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on July 08, 2021. He noted that there were some initial cases where students or their parents travelling with them, forgot the travel pass exemption to present to authorities. However, this was quickly rectified.

“So far we have had no incidences that need to be reported,” he stated, noting that he has visited several of the examination sites with the most recent tour being yesterday.

“I use this opportunity to say thank you to students and parents for their continued support in terms of compliance with the protocols. Thank you to Solomon Claxton, our CXC Registrar, who has been overseeing this entire process and who has been quite busy, working to ensure things go smoothly,” the education minister added.

He also expressed appreciation to the examination invigilators and other staff facilitating the process.

Minister Powell wished the students and adults taking exams all the best and said that he was looking forward to positive reports when the regional grading is complete.