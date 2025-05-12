Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) Donates Furniture to Star Academy Pre-School, Reinforcing Commitment to Education and Community Development

Ms. Carida Chaderton, Owner/Director of The Star Academy Pre-School interacting with children at the school’s recently held Easter Camp
The TDC Home and Building Depot has generously donated a selection of furniture to the Star Academy Pre-School, enhancing the learning environment for young students and demonstrating TDC’s ongoing dedication to community support and educational advancement.

The donation includes child-sized tables, and chairs, all designed to create a comfortable and engaging space conducive to early childhood education. This initiative aligns with TDC’s broader mission to invest in the communities it serves, fostering growth and development from the ground up.

“At TDC, we believe that supporting education is fundamental to building a stronger society,” said Mr. Iston Williams, Senior Manager at TDC Home and Building Depot. “By providing these essential furnishings, we aim to contribute to a nurturing learning environment where young minds can thrive.”

Ms. Carida Chaderton, Owner/Director of The Star Academy Pre-School, one of the Federation’s newly established early childhood learning centres expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation.

“This contribution from the TDC Home and Building Depot significantly enhances our classroom settings, allowing us to better serve our students,” said Chaderton. “We are deeply appreciative of this level of support and investment in our children’s future.”

This act of generosity is part of the TDC Group’s longstanding tradition of community involvement. In addition to supporting educational institutions. 

