Ms. Tishima Browne, a St. Kitts and Nevis citizen, graduated as a Medical Doctor with the highest honours on June 28, 2023, from the University of Medical Sciences in Las Tunas Province, Cuba. She gave the commencement address at the graduation where she outlined her period of study and the challenges confronted, and encouraged the graduands to be the best they can be for the human good. She held various positions in different student body organizations and was a student helper for the Department of Physiology and Internal Medicine and was awarded for her outstanding role as a student leader and for her contribution to the activities and processes of the student body.

During the ceremony, the St. Kitts and Nevis flag and national dress were proudly displayed along with those from other nations.

Girl displays St. Kitts and Nevis Flag and National Dress

The Counsellor at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Winston Hanley attended the ceremony in support of the young professional and later interacted with the local Government Authorities and Administrative body of the Province and the University. Her mother also attended and supported her at the ceremony.

Ms. Tishima Browne alongside her mother and Mr. Winston Hanley

The new Doctor is profoundly grateful to the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba for the career opportunity afforded her and looks forward to contributing to the health sector of her country.

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana congratulates Dr. Tishima Browne for working tremendously hard to achieve this important milestone. Kudos are in order for this young, enthusiastic professional who persevered in the face of uncertainties.