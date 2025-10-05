 Saving for a Rainy Day-A Lesson Worth Living

The month of October has long been recognised as Financial Literacy Month, a timely reminder of the need to be wise stewards of our finances.

It is an occasion that challenges us to reflect not only on how we earn but more importantly, on how we save and spend.

We often hear the old adage about “saving for a rainy day.” It is a lesson as relevant today as it was for our parents and grandparents, a principle that should be instilled in our little ones from the earliest age. The reality, of course, is that saving is never easy. Financial obligations often weigh heavily, and for many, simply making ends meet leaves little room to build a cushion. Yet, even in these difficult circumstances, the act of putting away just a little- consistently, faithfully, and with focused sacrifice-can yield surprising results. Over time, small efforts accumulate into meaningful support. And when life’s inevitable storms come, it makes all the difference to have something to fall back on because when it rains, it truly does pour.

As we approach the Christmas season, this lesson becomes even more practical. A helpful suggestion, shared in a recent conversation, is for individuals to put aside a little money throughout the year specifically for holiday spending. By doing so, the pressure of December’s expenses can be eased, allowing families to enjoy the season without unnecessary financial strain.

This October, as we reflect on the importance of financial literacy, we also pause to extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late 93-year-old Sir Edmund Lawrence, GCMG, KCMG, OBE, CSM, JP, founder of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd., NCI, and the National Bank Trust.

Sir Edmund, who was laid to rest on Thursday 2nd October 2025, was himself a champion of the very principle we speak of as he is credited for having espoused the value-“Saving for a rainy day.” His vision and encouragement helped shape a culture of saving within our nation and his example remains a lasting guidepost for us all.

Financial literacy is not about being wealthy; it is about being wise. It is about developing habits of prudence, foresight, and resilience. Let this October be more than a campaign-it should be the beginning of a renewed personal commitment to budgeting and saving.

In doing so, we not only honor the wisdom of leaders like Sir Edmund Lawrence but also build stronger, more secure foundations for our own lives and for generations to come.