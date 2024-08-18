Samuel Dismisses Social Media Victimization Reports

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 14th August 2024)-National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel has dismissed circulating social media reports alleging that he has been victimized by the government and sent on vacation.

Samuel addressed the “unwelcomed attention” and “distraction” on Tuesday, 13th August 2024, during an appearance on Freedom FM when quizzed about the topic by host interviewer Juni ‘Big JL’ Liburd, pushing away such spotlight made about him.

He was joined in the studio by Senior Meteorological Officer of the St. Kitts Met Office, Elmo Burke with discussion taking place just hours ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

“Let me make it abundantly clear… I was not forced to resign…I was not victimized in any way shape or form so I don’t want to elaborate too much on this because it’s just distraction.”

Samuel shared that no pressure or victimization is involved.

“I do apologize to the general public for this distraction. I do apologize to my regional and international partners because I’ve been receiving significant calls [and] significant messages from a lot of regional and international partners thinking that I am being victimized. I said no. I was the one who tendered my resignation due to the fact that there is a particular policy in government that when you do 24 and 11 years, there is a maximum benefit that you can achieve.”

According to him: “…as of Monday, I am on vacation and I offered my services. I said, listen, I’m in country and if you need my expertise, I’m willing and available to provide support. This is my patriotic speaking. I’m not going to be in St. Kitts and not provide support to the agency, to the government, to the people in particular.”

He added: “I chose to take that particular route. I chose it. Regrettably, it came at a time where, well, I had no choice because the timing coincided with the hurricane season. So, Juni, that’s the whole situation. My offer of volunteerism was accepted. I am still the National Disaster Coordinator until the 26th of September. So the reality is I still have a responsibility to the country.

Asked what happens after the 26th, he replied: “After the 26th, I will not be the National Disaster Coordinator by my choice…Let me make it abundantly clear… I was not forced to resign…I was not victimized in any way shape or form so I don’t want to elaborate too much on this because it’s just distraction.”

In addressing the ongoing situation, Samuel urged the public to focus on the well-being of the nation rather than the distractions surrounding his position.

“Let’s focus the attention. Abdias Samuel is the least of our human beings. Sorry to say so. No disrespect to anyone. The attention is the general public, the people. Let’s make sure that the people are cared for, and we have the mechanisms to be able to support the people in terms of this because one life lost is going to be one life too many for me; that’s my motto,” he expressed.

As the nation braced for Tropical Storm Ernesto, Samuel assured the public that he, along with his team, would continue to work diligently to keep everyone informed and safe.

“We’re going to continue to work. You’re going to be hearing me and Elmo on the radio waves. You’re going to be hearing us sending our voice overs… We’re going to be distributing info graphics until the system is out of the way. Once it’s safe, we’re going to be the first to say yes, it is safe for you to come out,” he concluded.