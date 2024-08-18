Gratitude Over Criticism: A Lesson from Tropical Storm Ernesto

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto- now officially a hurricane on its continued path, the level of criticism directed at the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has been a notable hot topic. It is understandable that we all depend on our utilities, especially during and after a storm, but the wave of complaints that emerged, even when SKELEC pointed to prioritizing the safety of its team, is a cause for reflection.

While some expressed dissatisfaction over power outages, it is important to recognize that these situations require a balance between service delivery and the safety of those working to restore it. The storm, although not as severe as a hurricane, still posed challenges. Some critics have suggested that SKELEC was ill-prepared, yet the reality is that even a tropical storm can disrupt power, especially when the safety of workers is rightly prioritized.

We must ask ourselves: Is it not better to be patient and grateful for the efforts made under difficult circumstances? When we compare our situation to the devastation seen in neighbouring islands during this hurricane season, it becomes clear how fortunate we are. Most recently in the case of Ernesto, we were spared the major wrath of the storm, and instead of focusing on what has not gone perfectly, perhaps we should acknowledge what did.

There are those who might argue, “I’m paying for a service, so let me complain in peace.” While it is true that we have the right to voice our concerns, we should also consider the broader context. Patience and understanding go a long way, especially in times of crisis. Let us be thankful that we only faced a tropical storm, and not a full-blown hurricane, and that we have another opportunity to prepare better for future storms-whether that means fixing our roofs or just generally securing our properties.

In moments like these, gratitude can be a powerful tool. It reminds us to appreciate the efforts of those working to keep us safe and to recognize the blessings we enjoy, even amidst challenges.

Let us remember to be more grateful, more patient, and more understanding when we weather the storm.