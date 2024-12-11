Prime Minister Drew Encourages the Region to Look to St. Kitts-Nevis as a Model of Innovation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 4, 2024 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a rallying call for Caribbean nations to adopt St. Kitts and Nevis as a model for implementing innovative policies that improve quality of life and empower citizens. Speaking during an appearance on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ talk show, Dr. Drew outlined key initiatives under his administration that have set the Federation apart as a leader in sustainable development and social advancement.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is leading in areas critical to sustainable development —from our revolutionary ASPIRE program to universal healthcare for children and free education through the college level, we are demonstrating what is possible when governments prioritize the well-being and future of their people,” said Dr. Drew.

He continued, “I encourage our Caribbean neighbors to study these strategies and adapt them for their own national needs. Together, we can create a region that is more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous.”

Dr. Drew further emphasized that the policies implemented in St. Kitts and Nevis could serve as a blueprint for other Caribbean nations, noting that the Federation’s proactive approach to tackling issues such as poverty, education, and healthcare has positioned it as a regional leader.

“We are not only addressing the challenges of today but laying the groundwork for a brighter tomorrow. Our initiatives are designed to be sustainable, impactful, and replicable. We invite our Caribbean neighbors to share ideas and collaborate on solutions that will benefit the region as a whole.”

Regional cooperation, as highlighted by the Prime Minister, is critical in order to achieve collective progress. He then called for greater sharing of best practices and innovations across the Caribbean. “The challenges we face as small island states—whether they are economic, social, or environmental—are shared challenges. By working together and learning from each other, we can build stronger, more resilient nations.”

He highlighted his government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) as a framework for addressing these shared challenges. By focusing on renewable energy, economic diversification, and social inclusion, the agenda aims to make St. Kitts and Nevis—and the broader region—models of sustainable development.

To learn more about the government’s achievements and successes, visit www.gov.kn/national-accomplishments.