Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsPrime Minister Drew Encourages the Region to Look to St. Kitts-Nevis as...

Prime Minister Drew Encourages the Region to Look to St. Kitts-Nevis as a Model of Innovation

General News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew seen speaking at his monthly The Round Table session held on Wednesday 20th November 2024 (Screenshot via Facebook/St.KittsandNevisInformationService-SKNIS)
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 4, 2024 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a rallying call for Caribbean nations to adopt St. Kitts and Nevis as a model for implementing innovative policies that improve quality of life and empower citizens. Speaking during an appearance on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ talk show, Dr. Drew outlined key initiatives under his administration that have set the Federation apart as a leader in sustainable development and social advancement.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is leading in areas critical to sustainable development —from our revolutionary ASPIRE program to universal healthcare for children and free education through the college level, we are demonstrating what is possible when governments prioritize the well-being and future of their people,” said Dr. Drew.

He continued, “I encourage our Caribbean neighbors to study these strategies and adapt them for their own national needs. Together, we can create a region that is more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous.”

Dr. Drew further emphasized that the policies implemented in St. Kitts and Nevis could serve as a blueprint for other Caribbean nations, noting that the Federation’s proactive approach to tackling issues such as poverty, education, and healthcare has positioned it as a regional leader.

“We are not only addressing the challenges of today but laying the groundwork for a brighter tomorrow. Our initiatives are designed to be sustainable, impactful, and replicable. We invite our Caribbean neighbors to share ideas and collaborate on solutions that will benefit the region as a whole.”

Regional cooperation, as highlighted by the Prime Minister, is critical in order to achieve collective progress. He then called for greater sharing of best practices and innovations across the Caribbean. “The challenges we face as small island states—whether they are economic, social, or environmental—are shared challenges. By working together and learning from each other, we can build stronger, more resilient nations.”

He highlighted his government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) as a framework for addressing these shared challenges. By focusing on renewable energy, economic diversification, and social inclusion, the agenda aims to make St. Kitts and Nevis—and the broader region—models of sustainable development.

To learn more about the government’s achievements and successes, visit www.gov.kn/national-accomplishments.

Latest articles

General News

Prime Minister Drew Proposes New Resolutions to Ensure Financial Transparency

In a bold move to strengthen financial transparency and accountability, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced plans to introduce two significant resolutions in Parliament. These resolutions are designed to safeguard the financial integrity of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Social Security system, ensuring that the mismanagement of the past is never repeated.
General News

SOLEC Power Ltd Unable to Meet Contractual Obligations to Start Solar Energy Project Despite Multiple Extensions

On 25 November 2024, SOLEC informed SKELEC and the Government that SOLEC “is not currently in a position to issue FNTP (Full Notice To Proceed)” by the 25 November 2024 deadline as agreed to and required by the PPA. Consequently, SOLEC is still unable to start the Project. This notification follows a similar notice from SOLEC after failing to meet the original FNTP deadline of 28 May 2024 outlined in the Renegotiated Power Purchase Agreement of 28 November 2023.
General News

“Funds Were Strategically Hidden” – Prime Minister Drew Comments on Harris’ Strategic Mismanagement of Development Bank Funds

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has again laid bare the staggering mismanagement of funds at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis during an in-depth discussion on Freedom FM’s Issues. The Prime Minister revealed that the bank had accumulated over $300 million in debt, with external audits deliberately suspended from 2018 to 2019, creating an opaque environment where mismanagement could thrive unchecked.
General News

ASPIRE Program Enrollment Surpasses 3,000, Setting a New Benchmark for Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts and Nevis

The ASPIRE program, targeted at children aged 5 to 18, is designed to instill critical financial knowledge and provide opportunities for long-term wealth building. Participants gain access to financial education on concepts such as compound interest, dividends, debt management, and investment strategies, while also receiving savings accounts and shares in locally-based companies.

More like this

General News

Prime Minister Drew Proposes New Resolutions to Ensure Financial Transparency

In a bold move to strengthen financial transparency and accountability, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced plans to introduce two significant resolutions in Parliament. These resolutions are designed to safeguard the financial integrity of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Social Security system, ensuring that the mismanagement of the past is never repeated.
General News

SOLEC Power Ltd Unable to Meet Contractual Obligations to Start Solar Energy Project Despite Multiple Extensions

On 25 November 2024, SOLEC informed SKELEC and the Government that SOLEC “is not currently in a position to issue FNTP (Full Notice To Proceed)” by the 25 November 2024 deadline as agreed to and required by the PPA. Consequently, SOLEC is still unable to start the Project. This notification follows a similar notice from SOLEC after failing to meet the original FNTP deadline of 28 May 2024 outlined in the Renegotiated Power Purchase Agreement of 28 November 2023.
General News

“Funds Were Strategically Hidden” – Prime Minister Drew Comments on Harris’ Strategic Mismanagement of Development Bank Funds

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has again laid bare the staggering mismanagement of funds at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis during an in-depth discussion on Freedom FM’s Issues. The Prime Minister revealed that the bank had accumulated over $300 million in debt, with external audits deliberately suspended from 2018 to 2019, creating an opaque environment where mismanagement could thrive unchecked.