Pageant Perks: Land Prize Returns After Almost 40 Years For Carnival Queen

Home / Local News / Pageant Perks: Land Prize Returns After Almost…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday, 1st October 2026) – For the first time in almost 40 years, a plot of land will be awarded to the winner of the National Carnival Queen Pageant, Carnival Committee Chairperson Shannon Hawley has announced.

The announcement came during the official Sugar Mas 55 Queen Pageant reveal event held at the Sky Lounge of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday 30th September 2026, where Hawley also disclosed that this year’s winner will receive EC$20,000 in cash.

“So, tonight I told you that we are raising the standard, and I meant it. This year’s Queen Pageant winner will receive EC$20,000 in cash. And for the first time in almost 40 years, the winner of the Queen Pageant will also receive something that represents far more than a prize. She will also receive a plot of land.

“Because as we celebrate our young women, we should also invest in their future. A crown may be worn for a year, but an investment in a young woman’s future can change the trajectory of her life,” Hawley stated.

The return of land as a prize was among several announcements concerning the 55-year-old competition, which will also see changes to its venue and the name of the crown.

For only the second time in its history, the pageant will be staged at the Royal St. Kitts Event Dome, under the theme, “Diamonds and Elegance: Come Dressed to Sparkle.”

Five contestants will vie for this year’s national title: Xyarra Wilson, Mia Alexander, Karina Dore, Ajane Bristol and Ashley Wilson.

Of note, the five pageant ambassadors were previously introduced to the public through a social media launch held on Tuesday, 1st September 2026, featuring their official photographs and written biographies.

“This year, the Queen Pageant, after 55 years of existence, is entering a new era with a new home and a renewed vision. For the second time in the pageant’s history, we are hosting the pageant in the Royal St. Kitts Event Dome under the theme, ‘Diamonds and Elegance: Come Dressed to Sparkle.’

“This move is intentional. We want to elevate the entire Queen Pageant experience, from the moment our ambassadors begin their journey to the moment that one of these extraordinary young women is crowned,” Hawley said.

Another change announced by Hawley concerns the pageant crown, which she disclosed will carry a new name as part of this year’s 55th anniversary competition.

“And this year, the crown itself will carry a completely new name. That name represents more than a change in title. It represents our commitment to building a pageant that reflects excellence, sophistication, national pride, and the extraordinary women who step forward every year to represent St. Kitts and Nevis,” she stated.

The Carnival Chairperson also announced the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank as the official title sponsor of the National Carnival Queen Pageant, with the partnership coinciding with the institution’s 55th anniversary.

“This partnership represents exactly where we want Carnival to go. It is about bringing together two institutions that are deeply connected to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is about corporate partnership meeting cultural preservation.

“It is about investing not simply in an event, but in our young women, our creativity, and our national identity.

“And the timing could not be more meaningful because National Bank also celebrates 55 years as an institution that has grown alongside our nation and our people.

“And now, as the Queen Pageant begins this exciting new chapter, National Bank is stepping forward to help us build what comes next,” Hawley stated.

Meanwhile, National Bank Marketing and Communications Coordinator Sheridan Maynard, speaking on behalf of the institution and its subsidiaries, addressed the sponsorship arrangement and the bank’s association with Carnival.

“National Bank has been a part of our story, the story of St. Kitts and Nevis, for 55 years, just like Sugar Mas. We are therefore especially pleased to continue our partnership as title sponsor of the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant.

“The pageant provides a platform for young women to demonstrate not only their beauty, but confidence, intelligence, creativity, discipline, and pride in who they are and where they come from.

“These are qualities worth celebrating, and National is proud to be a part of providing a platform on which our young women can continue to develop and to excel,” Maynard said.

She also addressed the wider economic activity associated with Carnival, including opportunities for those involved in the creative and entertainment industries.

“Our wider partnership of Sugar Mas 55 also reflects National’s commitment to supporting the cultural and creative sectors of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Carnival creates opportunities for our entertainers, designers, musicians, artisans, small businesses, and many others whose work contributes to the experience and economic activity surrounding the season.

“So, as Sugar Mas 55 unfolds, we look forward to working alongside the Carnival Committee to make our partnership meaningful, not simply through our presence at events, but through opportunities to engage with our customers, our communities, and the wider public throughout the Carnival season,” Maynard stated.

The pageant is scheduled for Tuesday, 22nd December 2026, at the Royal St. Kitts Event Dome.