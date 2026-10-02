Scam Shield: Minister Maynard Offers Tips To Protect Against Cybercrimes

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 1st October 2026)- With cybercriminals increasingly using sophisticated methods, including artificial intelligence (AI), to target unsuspecting individuals, Minister responsible for public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information, Communication, Technology and Post, Konris Maynard, is urging citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to adopt four practical habits to strengthen their online security.

Delivering a statement on Thursday 1st October 2026 to mark the start of Cyber Security Awareness Month, observed annually in October, Maynard, who is also the newly-elected President of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, highlighted the growing importance of protecting personal information, financial accounts and electronic devices as digital technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life.

He shared, “Our message this month is straightforward: ‘Don’t make it easy for them’.

“Cybercriminals often carry out their exploits in the most familiar of situations: a message that appears to come from a bank, an urgent request for payment, a password used across several accounts, or a device whose security updates have been ignored or postponed,” Maynard cautioned.

He further warned about the growing sophistication of online deception.

“And as technology continues to rapidly evolve, these cybercriminals are getting better at what they do. Increasingly, artificial intelligence can help them produce convincing messages, imitate voices, and even misrepresent trusted people and organizations.”

Recognising that navigating online security can be particularly challenging for some individuals, Maynard, outlined four recommended actions.

“Now, for many people, staying safe online can be complex, challenging, or even confusing. Account settings, unfamiliar terms, and convincing scams can make it difficult to know what to do.”

He continued: “People need clear guidance, services that are easier to use securely, and someone they can turn to for help.”

The Minister then outlined the following four measures:

1. Strengthen your passwords-“Use a long, unique password for each important account. A trusted password manager can help you create and store them securely. Give particular attention to your email account, which is often used to reset passwords for other services.”

2. Double-check who gets in-“Set your accounts to ask for a second check when you sign in, such as a code sent to your phone. This gives you extra protection if someone steals your password.”

Maynard additionally advised: “Keep these codes private and approve access only when you are signing in yourself.”

3. Pause and check-“When an unexpected message asks for money, personal information, or urgent action, contact the person or organization through a number or channel you already trust.”

He emphasised that this precaution should also extend to telephone calls and voice messages, particularly given the ability of AI technology to imitate familiar voices.

4. Stay up to date-“Keep your phones, computers, and applications updated, and enable automatic security updates where possible. These updates help protect your devices from weaknesses that criminals may exploit.”

Beyond individual precautions, Maynard underscored the shared responsibility of government, businesses, service providers and employees in maintaining a secure digital environment.

He disclosed that the Government’s Public Service Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign has completed its first phase, with 142 public officers participating in training sessions covering phishing, password security, social engineering and the protection of sensitive information.

The Ministry is also working towards establishing a Cybersecurity and Data Management Unit, expanding specialist training and strengthening coordination through a Public Service Cybersecurity Task Force.

Further awareness and capacity-building activities are scheduled for October and November in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and regional and international partners.

Turning his attention to the workplace, Maynard urged public and private sector leaders to train employees, review access to sensitive systems, maintain recoverable backups and test their response arrangements.

“Employees should know how to report a suspicious message, and those responsible for operations should know how services will be maintained or restored during an incident.”

He also encouraged families to assist older relatives, children and others who may need guidance in identifying scams and securing their accounts.

“If you believe an account or financial transaction has been compromised, contact the relevant provider promptly through its official channels.”

Maynard is urging every citizen, institution and business to contribute towards strengthening cybersecurity through informed decisions, accessible support and collective responsibility.

“We can protect our livelihoods and strengthen the foundations of our digital future.”