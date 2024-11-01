Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsOmnibus Fare Adjustments

Omnibus Fare Adjustments

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 30, 2024: The Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis (“the Cabinet”) has carefully considered and approved the recommendations from the Traffic Safety and Public Service Drivers Board (“the Board”) for an adjustment of the omnibus fare structure on St. Kitts. This decision was not taken lightly, following extensive analysis over the past year to ensure the most balanced outcome for all.

The Board’s assessment considered multiple factors, including the rise in inflation since the last fare adjustment over 16 years ago, in June 2008, the steadily increasing cost of operating omnibuses, the concessions available to omnibus operators, and the financial impact on the commuters, particularly the minimum wage earner. Although the assessment can justify a higher fare adjustment, in consideration of the financial impact on the commuters while balancing the economic realities of the omnibus operators, the new fares were limited to a maximum adjustment of XCD 1.00 across all distances. This careful compromise is essential to ensuring the sustainability of the public transport sector and the continued provision of safe and reliable omnibus services. The revised fare structure, hereto attached, will come into effect on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12:01 AM. The fare structure is also accessible at www.trafficboard.gov.kn (https://trafficboard.gov.kn/) .

This revised fare structure is the result of extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the Bus Associations; the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Commerce, and Consumer Affairs; and the Board, which includes representation from the Ministry of Communication, the Ministry of Tourism, the Police, Public Works, the Taxi Drivers Associations, and the Bus Associations, as required by law.

The Board extends heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their active participation and invaluable input throughout this process. Your cooperation and understanding have been instrumental in reaching a decision that strives to serve the best interests of our community. The Cabinet and the Board remains committed to maintaining open dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure that public transport in St. Kitts & Nevis continues to serve our community in the best possible way.

Latest articles

General News

Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.
General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Gains Critical Insights and Perspectives as It Continues the Process of Shaping the 2025 National Budget

In a strategic move towards promoting inclusivity in national development, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis convened the Budget 2025 National Forum at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom today, October 30, 2024, where public, private sector, and civil society representatives were given the opportunity to share their views, insights and suggestions for consideration in shaping the 2025 National Budget.

More like this

General News

Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.
General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06