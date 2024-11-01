Omnibus Fare Adjustments

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 30, 2024: The Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis (“the Cabinet”) has carefully considered and approved the recommendations from the Traffic Safety and Public Service Drivers Board (“the Board”) for an adjustment of the omnibus fare structure on St. Kitts. This decision was not taken lightly, following extensive analysis over the past year to ensure the most balanced outcome for all.

The Board’s assessment considered multiple factors, including the rise in inflation since the last fare adjustment over 16 years ago, in June 2008, the steadily increasing cost of operating omnibuses, the concessions available to omnibus operators, and the financial impact on the commuters, particularly the minimum wage earner. Although the assessment can justify a higher fare adjustment, in consideration of the financial impact on the commuters while balancing the economic realities of the omnibus operators, the new fares were limited to a maximum adjustment of XCD 1.00 across all distances. This careful compromise is essential to ensuring the sustainability of the public transport sector and the continued provision of safe and reliable omnibus services. The revised fare structure, hereto attached, will come into effect on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12:01 AM. The fare structure is also accessible at www.trafficboard.gov.kn (https://trafficboard.gov.kn/) .

This revised fare structure is the result of extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the Bus Associations; the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Commerce, and Consumer Affairs; and the Board, which includes representation from the Ministry of Communication, the Ministry of Tourism, the Police, Public Works, the Taxi Drivers Associations, and the Bus Associations, as required by law.

The Board extends heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their active participation and invaluable input throughout this process. Your cooperation and understanding have been instrumental in reaching a decision that strives to serve the best interests of our community. The Cabinet and the Board remains committed to maintaining open dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure that public transport in St. Kitts & Nevis continues to serve our community in the best possible way.