Olympic Gold Medalist Warmly Welcomed To Saint Kitts and Nevis

Olympic Gold Medalist Warmly Welcomed To Saint Kitts and Nevis

General News Sport

Published on

By Admin
Minister of Sports Duggins presents flowers to welcome Olympian LaFond-Gadson
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 10, 2025 (SKNIS): Dominica’s Olympic Triple Jump Gold Medalist, Thea LaFond-Gadson, received a warm welcome to Saint Kitts and Nevis at a reception cocktail at the Saint Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday (April 09, 2025).

Government officials, members from the sporting fraternity, and students from various schools attended the cocktail to welcome the Olympian, who is in the Federation to participate in the Ninth Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, highlighted the championship performance by Mrs. LaFond-Gadson at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and said that her success was extremely symbolic for the Caribbean.

“You represent all that we are as a people. Our love, kindness, grit, tenacity, and of course, our talent,” he stated. “You represent the essence of what we esteem to deliver to our young people. You represent their future, our future.”

Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, praised the triple jump champion for the spirit of gratitude and humility that shines through her character.

“She always seems to be very open to give back to her people and her communities, [and] I think that speaks testament to what civic responsibility actually looks like,” Honourable Phillip stated, applauding her decision to come back to the OECS to participate in the April 10-11 dialogue.

Mrs. LaFond-Gadson expressed her heartfelt thanks for the welcome and shared how deeply honoured and grateful she is for the overwhelming support she continues to receive from people across the regions.

She also offered words of advice to the students in attendance, interacting with them by sharing stories of her journey to success and even allowing them to hold her gold medal.

