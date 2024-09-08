Got NEWS? Email Us
OECS Mourns the Loss of Sir Shridath Ramphal: A Legacy of Leadership, Justice, and Global Advocacy

General News

Published on

By Admin
Sir Shridath Ramphal: A Legacy of Leadership, Justice, and Global Advocacy
OECS Media Release

From the Chairman of the OECS Authority Hon. Philip J. Pierre

On behalf of the Governments and peoples of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal on his passing. Sir Shridath was a towering figure, not only within the Caribbean but across the global stage. His contributions to diplomacy, international law, and the cause of justice are unparalleled, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations.

Sir Shridath’s work in championing the rights of small states and his tireless advocacy for global equity have left an indelible mark on the Caribbean and the OECS. He was a guiding light in times of uncertainty, and his wisdom and leadership were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the global order. His pivotal role as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and his unwavering commitment to the fight against apartheid in Southern Africa are just a few examples of the profound impact he had on our world.

As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life of extraordinary achievement, dedication, and service. Sir Shridath’s vision and passion for a more just and equitable world remain an inspiration to us all. His passing is not just a loss for the Caribbean but for all humanity.

May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us in our work for a more united, resilient, and prosperous Caribbean region.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

From the Director General of the OECS

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal, a man whose contributions to the Caribbean and the world were as vast as they were impactful. Sir Shridath was a beacon of wisdom, courage, and steadfast commitment to the principles of justice and equality.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir Shridath was a tireless advocate for the rights of the Caribbean and the broader Commonwealth, leaving an indelible legacy that will continue to shape our region for years to come. His leadership in the fight against apartheid, his role as a mediator in global conflicts, and his dedication to environmental sustainability are just a few of the many ways in which he made a lasting impact.

Sir Shridath’s contributions to the OECS were invaluable. His work provided a foundation upon which we continue to build, and his vision for a stronger, more integrated Caribbean remains a guiding light for our organisation.

As we reflect on his life and legacy, we are reminded of the power of one individual’s dedication to making the world a better place. Sir Shridath’s passing is a tremendous loss, but his spirit and his work will live on in the continued efforts of those who, like him, believe in the potential for a fairer, more just world.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, and we join them in mourning the loss of a true Caribbean hero.

May he rest in eternal peace.

