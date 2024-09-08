Got NEWS? Email Us
NIA pays out over 4 million dollars in gratuity to Non-Established Workers

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley dialogues with Non-Established Workers at the NIA’s NE Workers Retirement Scheme meeting in May 2023
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 04, 2024)- Less than two years since the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) introduced a retirement package for its Non-Established (NE) Workers in the public service and some 80 persons have already received over four million dollars in benefits.

“I feel particularly proud as Premier of Nevis that I and the Cabinet that I lead were able to come up with a plan…that sought to give our Non-Established Workers some comfort, some dignity, and has allowed them to proceed into retirement with something in their pockets and an expectation of some payment on a monthly basis,” said Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Human Resources, at his recently held monthly press conference.

“We have so far benefited some 80 Non-Established Workers under this scheme introduced by this Administration and so far, we have paid out to those workers some 4.1 million dollars in gratuity.”

According to the Premier, the data provided was as at July 2024.

He further informed that the NIA is currently paying around $82,390 per month or $988,680 per annum in pension benefits to NE Workers.

The NIA took the decision to implement the NE Workers retirement benefits package in September 2022. Prior to that NE Workers would have retired empty-handed after working for decades in the public service.

“I want the public to understand that this was a significant financial commitment by the NIA. Many people have talked about it. There has been chatter about doing something better for NE workers for years. This government has delivered,” Premier Brantley stated.

The NIA’s NE Workers pension scheme is non-contributory, therefore no monies were deducted from workers’ salaries to provide for this financial cushion in their senior years.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration

Social Commentary

Encouraging Parents to Talk to Their Children About Bullying

As a new school term begins, children across St.Kitts-Nevis are settling into their academic routines. Some are returning to familiar surroundings, while others are embarking on new chapters, whether it is their first day of school or a transition to secondary or tertiary education. Parents are busy ensuring their children are equipped with all the essentials: books, bags, uniforms, and school supplies. But amidst this preparation, one crucial item is often overlooked-a conversation about kindness and the harmful effects of bullying.
General News

TDC’s Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme here to stay, says CEO Kelly

Chairman and CEO of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited, Mr Earle Kelly, has advised that the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme is so important today that other than for extenuating circumstances, it will never be disbanded.   
General News

OECS Mourns the Loss of Sir Shridath Ramphal: A Legacy of Leadership, Justice, and Global Advocacy

On behalf of the Governments and peoples of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir Shridath "Sonny" Ramphal on his passing. Sir Shridath was a towering figure, not only within the Caribbean but across the global stage. His contributions to diplomacy, international law, and the cause of justice are unparalleled, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations.
General News

HIGH HOPES?

As the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots continue their 2024 CPL matches tournament leg at Warner Park in St.Kitts, local cricket fans have voiced growing frustration over the team’s bowling and fielding performances.

