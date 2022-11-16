Approximately 150 young people from across St. Kitts and Nevis gathered at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday (November 15) to learn more about government programmes and activities that directly impact them and to give their perspective on ways the government can further tailor its empowerment initiatives to meet the demands of the young generation.

The engagement was facilitated by the Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, who was supported by the staff of the Department. The young people expressed the need for skills development, job training, transfer of knowledge, establishing independence, social building, and youth in decision-making.

While giving welcome remarks, Senior Youth Officer Sahira Joseph said that the Minister’s Youth Forum has been extremely useful over the years.

“Our young people are wise and they crave innovation, excitement and opportunities, and forums of this nature are a necessity because ultimately they inform our programming at the Department of Youth Empowerment,” she stated. “I urge all of us to recognize this opportunity for what it is … We are here to communicate with each other.”

Mrs. Joseph said that information gathering was key for the department to function effectively as it meets the needs of young people.

Junior Minister Phillip commended the wide mix of young people represented which included high school students, representatives of youth groups, youth entrepreneurs, youth volunteers, members of sports groups, residents of His Majesty’s Prison and others.

The Junior Minister said the recommendations from the young people were captured and will be seriously considered by senior officials at the department.

The young people also had the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who is Minister of Education and Youth Empowerment as well as the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Sports and the Creative Economy et al.

The Minister’s Youth Forum was held as part of Youth Month 2022.