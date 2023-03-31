The Minister with responsibility for the St. Kitts Water Services Department, the Honourable Konris Maynard said that he welcomes discussions on water tariffs and that water tariffs would be adjusted to be more financially feasible for the department following recommendations from the newly appointed Water Board.



“Indeed, as we attempt to improve our water services here in St. Kitts and Nevis, there is a need for us to have a discussion on the tariffs associated with water,” said Minister Maynard during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on March 30.



“The Water Board is the one responsible for assessing the tariffs and as you know I indicated at the beginning of the year that the Water Board had been instituted, they are having meetings right now to finalize the structure of the Water Board and their terms of reference and how they will operate and as that becomes final you will be briefed accordingly and it will be the central point to which we have the discussion on water tariffs.”



Minister Maynard also addressed some policies with respect to the water tariffs. He said, “Once you use less water, your tariffs will remain low, and if you abuse and waste water, the tariffs will have to match that.”



He added that his department will continue to emphasize the importance of conserving water and stated that it will be reflected in the tariff adjustment by supporting homes with low water usage.



Last week a family won a competition where they were awarded a 450-gallon water tank for having low water usage and a zero balance on their bill for the last 12 months.