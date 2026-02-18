Minister Clarke Provides Update On Land Transition Programme And Access To Residential Lots

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, February 12, 2026 (SKNIS): Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, provided an update in Parliament on Thursday, 12 February, 2026, on the government’s ongoing Agricultural/Sustainable Development Land Transition Programme and efforts to improve access to residential and commercial lands.

Minister Clarke explained that the programme was launched to address longstanding land use conflicts where agricultural activity overlaps with lands designated for housing and commercial development.

“Last year, in this Honourable House, I provided an update on the current challenge that both ministries are facing as it relates to infringement of farmers on lands designated for residential and commercial construction, as well as infringement of housing development on lands which are dedicated to agricultural production,” said Dr. Clarke.

The affected areas include Racecourse in Newton Ground, Cabbage Tree in Cayon, and Lemon Hill in the Molineux area.

She confirmed that progress has already been made.

“So far, we have been able to successfully transition the farmers from the Racecourse area to facilitate the construction of NHC homes in Newton Ground, and we want to thank the National Housing Corporation for the construction in that constituency and for their patience and partnership with the Ministry of Sustainable Development,” Minister Clarke stated.

The Ministry is now working through a joint task force with the Ministry of Agriculture to relocate farmers in Lemon Hill and Cabbage Tree.

Minister Clarke emphasised the delicate balance required in a small island state with limited land resources.

“In St. Kitts, in our 68 square miles, very limited land resources, we must make accommodation for food, we must protect lands which allow for water, and we must provide shelter,” said the senator.

She underscored that while food security remains a national priority, the Government also has a responsibility to ensure that citizens have access to adequate housing. The minister emphasised that all actions taken must follow due process and be carried out properly, with careful attention to protecting and securing livelihoods.

Farmers, she noted, have already been formally notified in writing and presented with alternative options by the Department of Agriculture. In certain instances, compensation has been provided for crops. She further explained that farming activities on the affected lands were technically being conducted without permission and were restricted from major or permanent crop development.

The urgency surrounding the relocation effort, she indicated, is directly linked to the scale of the proposed developments. In Lemon Hill, the occupation by one farmer is currently delaying the construction of 52 residential lots and 15 commercial lots. Meanwhile, in Cabbage Tree Phase three (3), approximately 16 acres of land have been earmarked to facilitate the development of 364 residential lots.

The Minister expressed appreciation to residents, financial institutions, and legal professionals who have exercised patience while awaiting approvals. She acknowledged that, in some cases, individuals and institutions have demonstrated exceptional patience as the Ministry works through the process of relocating the farmers.

She also announced the commencement of a second phase of public communication on the matter. This phase will include continued engagement through radio programmes and direct dialogue with affected stakeholders. She indicated that a designated task force will remain actively engaged with the farmers to ensure that the process moves forward, allowing young people and families eager to begin construction in these areas to do so.