Joseph N. France General Hospital Now Equipped With a Full Suite of Equipment to Facilitate Endoscopic Screenings and Procedures

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 08, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Joseph N. France General Hospital is now outfitted with two (2) colonoscopes and two (2) esophagogastroduodenoscopes (EGD)—marking the first time the state fully owns and controls such equipment that facilitates cancer screenings and other timely diagnoses.

The items will allow for usage for colon cancer screening, which is the third highest cause of cancer deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, after prostate and breast. The new equipment will also allow for diagnostic investigation of rectal and oral bleeding, abdominal pain, and other ailments.

The pieces of medical equipment were purchased by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, demonstrating its continued commitment to the delivery and advancement of healthcare in the twin-island Federation. The items were presented to the management of the general hospital during a brief ceremony on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Social Security, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Director and CEO of the Social Security Board, Christopher Louard; Director of Health Institutions, ⁠Dr. Jenson Morton; Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Daveen Wilkin; Director of Institutional-Based Nursing Services, ⁠Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett; Assistant Director of Institutional-Based Nursing Services, Mrs. Sandra Lestrade-Caines; Operations Manager at JNF, Stacey Battice; Chief of Surgery, JNF General Hospital, ⁠Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale; Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant, as well as ⁠staff of the Operating Theatre and Outpatients Department and other members of the Social Security Board.

(L-R): Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant; Director and CEO of the Social Security Board, Christopher Louard; Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Chief of Surgery, JNF General Hospital, ⁠Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale

Prime Minister Dr. Drew thanked the Social Security Board for this intervention which complements the government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis and the overall well-being of the people.

Dr. Mark Grant, a national living in the Diaspora with international training in Endoscopy, said hospital staff will be trained in the proper usage and care of these valuable pieces of medical equipment.

Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant

“We want to make sure we have the appropriate management of the equipment. It can’t be like past systems where anybody takes care of it because when anybody takes care of it, it means that no one is taking care of it, and so now we are trying to get specific nursing management to address the system around it,” said Dr. Grant.

Tuesday’s presentation from the Social Security Board also included two (2) endoscope towers, an endoscope storage cabinet with UV light sterilisation and a mechanical endoscope washer.