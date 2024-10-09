Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsJoseph N. France General Hospital Now Equipped With a Full Suite of...

Joseph N. France General Hospital Now Equipped With a Full Suite of Equipment to Facilitate Endoscopic Screenings and Procedures

General News

Published on

By Admin
(L-R): Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant; Director and CEO of the Social Security Board, Christopher Louard; Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Chief of Surgery, JNF General Hospital, ⁠Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 08, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Joseph N. France General Hospital is now outfitted with two (2) colonoscopes and two (2) esophagogastroduodenoscopes (EGD)—marking the first time the state fully owns and controls such equipment that facilitates cancer screenings and other timely diagnoses.

The items will allow for usage for colon cancer screening, which is the third highest cause of cancer deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, after prostate and breast. The new equipment will also allow for diagnostic investigation of rectal and oral bleeding, abdominal pain, and other ailments.

The pieces of medical equipment were purchased by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, demonstrating its continued commitment to the delivery and advancement of healthcare in the twin-island Federation. The items were presented to the management of the general hospital during a brief ceremony on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Social Security, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Director and CEO of the Social Security Board, Christopher Louard; Director of Health Institutions, ⁠Dr. Jenson Morton; Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Daveen Wilkin; Director of Institutional-Based Nursing Services, ⁠Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett; Assistant Director of Institutional-Based Nursing Services, Mrs. Sandra Lestrade-Caines; Operations Manager at JNF, Stacey Battice; Chief of Surgery, JNF General Hospital, ⁠Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale; Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant, as well as ⁠staff of the Operating Theatre and Outpatients Department and other members of the Social Security Board.

(L-R): Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant; Director and CEO of the Social Security Board, Christopher Louard; Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Chief of Surgery, JNF General Hospital, ⁠Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale

Prime Minister Dr. Drew thanked the Social Security Board for this intervention which complements the government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis and the overall well-being of the people.

Dr. Mark Grant, a national living in the Diaspora with international training in Endoscopy, said hospital staff will be trained in the proper usage and care of these valuable pieces of medical equipment.

Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, ⁠Dr. Mark Grant

“We want to make sure we have the appropriate management of the equipment. It can’t be like past systems where anybody takes care of it because when anybody takes care of it, it means that no one is taking care of it, and so now we are trying to get specific nursing management to address the system around it,” said Dr. Grant.

Tuesday’s presentation from the Social Security Board also included two (2) endoscope towers, an endoscope storage cabinet with UV light sterilisation and a mechanical endoscope washer.

Latest articles

General News

Ministry of Health in St. Kitts Moving Closer to Offering MRI and CT Scan Services at the JNF General Hospital

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased with the progress being made on the construction of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility on the compound of the Joseph N. France General.
General News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Stands with its Citizens and Nationals Affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, extends heartfelt concern to all our citizens, nationals, and residents in Florida and surrounding regions who have been affected by the destructive forces of Hurricane Milton.
General News

Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

The creation of a Citizen Security Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis emphasises a comprehensive approach to the safety and well-being of citizens, aligning with international best practices.
General News

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces Christmas Duty-Free Allowances

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the approval of special duty-free concessions for non-commercial importers and travellers, effective from November 15th, 2024 to January 31st, 2025. The decision, recently approved by the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, aims to ease the financial burden on citizens and residents as they prepare for the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

More like this

General News

Ministry of Health in St. Kitts Moving Closer to Offering MRI and CT Scan Services at the JNF General Hospital

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased with the progress being made on the construction of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility on the compound of the Joseph N. France General.
General News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Stands with its Citizens and Nationals Affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, extends heartfelt concern to all our citizens, nationals, and residents in Florida and surrounding regions who have been affected by the destructive forces of Hurricane Milton.
General News

Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

The creation of a Citizen Security Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis emphasises a comprehensive approach to the safety and well-being of citizens, aligning with international best practices.