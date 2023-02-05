History was once again recorded in St. Christopher and Nevis on Saturday, February 04, 2023, when Her Excellency Dame Marcella Althea Liburd GCMG, JP, was installed as the Federation’s first female and fifth Governor-General during a significant ceremony at Government House.

His Majesty King Charles III gave the approval to confer the Honour of Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George on Her Excellency Marcella Liburd.

“Today, I stand before you as your new Governor-General, humbled by the awesome task ahead, grateful for the trust bestowed on me by the Government and people of St. Christopher and Nevis and mindful of the blood, sweat and tears – the sacrifices made by our ancestors, those on whose shoulders we stand,” said Her Excellency Dame Liburd, during her Inaugural Address.

Her Excellency Dame Liburd pledged to take her role seriously and to be of service to all.

“As the first female to be elevated to the Office of Head of State, I am acutely aware of the history of the moment on my journey in service to the people of St. Christopher and Nevis, to the nation that I love so dearly. I am fully cognizant of my role as Governor-General and in the spirit of my Oaths, I affirm my commitment to serve all of my countrymen and women and my beloved country with humility, selflessness, excellence and integrity,” Her Excellency Dame Liburd added.

Governor-General Dame Liburd said that the “position demands firm leadership, critical decision-making in accordance with the Constitution and the law and unswerving commitment to integrity in all matters.”

Over the years, Her Excellency Dame Liburd has served the people of St. Christopher and Nevis in numerous capacities including teacher, athlete, lawyer, politician, parliamentarian, and Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“As a woman who has served my country at various levels of leadership and in multiple roles, I am confident that the experience garnered in these various roles will enhance my performance as Governor-General,” she said. “My readiness for service to this country, its citizens and residents, is paramount, unqualified and legendary. I, therefore, stand committed to making a difference in the execution of my duties and to making myself available to the citizens and residents of our beloved country.”

Her Excellency Dame Marcella Althea Liburd GCMG, JP, was officially sworn in as the first female and fifth Governor-General of St. Christopher and Nevis during a brief but significant ceremony at Government House on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.