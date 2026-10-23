Dear Domestic: The Union Appeals To Domestic Workers To Attend Annual Conference

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 22nd October 2026)- A special invitation is being extended to domestic workers across St. Kitts and Nevis to attend the upcoming 87th Annual Workers’ Conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), as the workers’ representative body continues its efforts to promote greater awareness, representation and protection for this important category of workers.

The Conference is scheduled for Sunday 25th October 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room, Taylor’s Range, Basseterre.

General Secretary Precious Mills said the participation of domestic workers is particularly important this year, given the research interests of the Conference’s guest speaker, Dr. Simon Black, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Labour Studies at Brock University in Canada.

“Our guest speaker’s current research focuses on domestic work in the Caribbean, which is excellent because we have been making a deliberate effort to bring greater attention to domestic workers and the importance of ensuring that they understand their rights and receive fair treatment,” Mills stated.

She highlighted the Union’s establishment of its Domestic Workers Section as an important step in its ongoing mobilisation efforts.

“When we speak about domestic workers, we are referring to caregivers, cleaners, gardeners and others who perform essential duties within private households. These are valuable workers whose contributions must never be overlooked simply because their workplaces are people’s homes.”

Mills emphasised that domestic workers are an important part of the care economy and should be encouraged to participate in discussions concerning their working conditions, rights and representation.

“We continue our mobilisation efforts because we fully understand that these workers, many of whom operate within the informal economy, deserve to be treated fairly and to understand their rights as workers.”

She further expressed the Union’s interest in facilitating direct engagement between Dr. Black and domestic workers during his visit to the Federation.

“One of the activities we would like to see coming out of Dr. Black’s visit is a focus group session with domestic workers, or some other form of meaningful interaction. We want these workers to have an opportunity to share their experiences, participate in discussions and gain a deeper sense of empowerment.”

Reflecting on the Union’s public awareness efforts, Mills recalled the message “Domestic Workers Are Workers Too”, which was boldly displayed on a custom-made back piece during the Labour Day March held in Basseterre in May 2025.

The eye-catching presentation featured illustrations representing common items associated with domestic work, drawing attention to the contributions of caregivers, cleaners, gardeners and other household workers.

Mills, who also serves as Public Relations Officer of the Caribbean Domestic Workers Network (CDWN), explained that she came up with the idea for that presentation in collaboration with Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly, who brought the ensemble to life and proudly wore it during the procession.

She explained that the artwork was adapted from an illustration featured in a C189 toolkit published in October 2022 through the work of Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) and the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF).

The initiative formed part of the Union’s wider efforts to promote recognition of domestic workers and awareness of International Labour Organization Convention No. 189, which concerns decent work for domestic workers.

Mills reiterated that the upcoming Conference presents another opportunity for domestic workers to become more informed, connected and involved in the Union’s activities.

“Dear domestic workers, we want you to come out, listen, participate and understand that you have a place in the trade union movement. Your work matters, your voices matter, and your rights matter.”

She concluded with the Union’s familiar message: “Domestic Workers Are Workers Too!”