Fresh Term: Workers Union Installs Executive For New Term, Welcomes Four First-Time Members

By
The Labour Spokesman Newsroom
-
0
3
Fifteen of the sixteen members (Officers and Floor Members) of the newly installed St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) Executive Committee for the 2026-2027 term pose for a group photogr
Fifteen of the sixteen members (Officers and Floor Members) of the newly installed St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) Executive Committee for the 2026-2027 term pose for a group photograph following the business session of the Union's 87th Annual Workers' Conference, held on Sunday 25th October 2026, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room, Taylor's Range, Basseterre, under the theme “Stronger Unions, Stronger Workers: United in Partnership for Progress.’ Seated (right to left): Precious Mills (General Secretary), Sydney Bridgewater (President) and Kirsty Lennon (Assistant General Secretary).Standing (left to right): Curtis Francis (First Vice President), Nalissa Sewnauth, Sean Kelly, Jereth Morton, Nadine Natta (Second Vice President), Leann Herbert, Jutambien Kelly (Treasurer), Vanessa 'Vandel' Browne, Kilan Burnham, Eva Henderson, George Dixon and Samuel O'Loughlin. Absent from photo: Vernon Tyrell. (Spokesman Snap)
From the print editionYear 69 No. 22 — October 30, 2026 →

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 27th October 2026)- The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) has installed a new Executive Committee for the 2026-2027 term, following the business session of its 87th Annual Workers’ Conference, held on Sunday 25th October 2026.

The Conference took place at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room, Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, under the theme ‘Stronger Unions, Stronger Workers: United in Partnership for Progress.’

The newly installed 16-member Executive Committee comprises six (6) officers and ten (10) floor members, featuring an equal gender representation of eight males and eight females.

Four individuals are serving on the Union’s Executive Committee for the first time.

Sydney Bridgewater was returned unopposed as President while Curtis Francis retained the position of First Vice President.

Nadine Natta was elected unopposed as Second Vice President.

Precious Mills was returned unopposed as General Secretary while Kirsty Lennon was also returned unopposed as Assistant General Secretary.

Jutambien Kelly was returned unopposed as Treasurer.

The ten Floor Members are: Vanessa ‘Vandel’ Browne, Sean Kelly, Jereth Morton, Nalissa Sewnauth, Eva Henderson, Vernon Tyrell, Kilan Burnham, George Dixon, Leann Herbert and Samuel O’Loughlin.

Of note, four of the Floor Members are serving on the Executive Committee for the first time, namely Burnham, Tyrell, Herbert and O’Loughlin.

Their inclusion brings new representatives into the Union’s leadership structure alongside returning members for the new term.

Commenting on the installation of the new Executive Committee, General Secretary Precious Mills pointed to the responsibilities that accompany the beginning of another term.

“Well, the work now begins for a new term. Coming out of a Conference sets the tone for the administrative aspects of the organisation. However, the real work begins immediately,” she said.

Mills also renewed the Union’s appeal for workers throughout St. Kitts and Nevis to become members, while encouraging existing members to take a more active role in the organisation.

“Again, we encourage workers to join the Union and for Union members to ready themselves to play a role in building the organisation,” she stated.

Referring to the Conference theme, Mills added: “Our theme this year creates an excellent platform for the new term.”

The installation of the Executive Committee followed the Conference’s business session, which forms part of the Union’s annual proceedings.

The public session featured an address by Union President Sydney Bridgewater, who renewed calls for the introduction of the country’s first Labour Code and raised concerns about the protection and treatment of workers.

Guest speaker Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Labour Studies at Brock University in Canada Dr. Simon Black as well as Labour Officer from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Junique Eddy (speaking on behalf of the Labour Commissioner Shernel James) also addressed the Conference.

With the Executive Committee now installed, the Union begins its 2026-2027 term with the continued representation of workers’ interests, membership participation and organisational development among its areas of focus.

More Workers News
President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Sydney Bridgewater, pictured delivering his address at the Union’s 87th Annual Workers’ Conference, held on Sunday 25th October 2026

Protect Workers: Union President Calls For Stronger Laws To Protect Workers

30 Oct 2026

Dear Domestic: The Union Appeals To Domestic Workers To Attend Annual Conference

23 Oct 2026

Teachers Matter: Ed. Minister Says Teachers Deserve More Than Annual Praise

9 Oct 2026

The Union Announces Guest Speaker For 2026 Workers’ Conference

2 Oct 2026