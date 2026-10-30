Protect Workers: Union President Calls For Stronger Laws To Protect Workers

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 27th October 2026)-“We need a Labour Code that is clear, fair and relevant to today’s working environment.”

So said President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Sydney Bridgewater, as he renewed calls for the introduction of the country’s first Labour Code, raising concerns about existing legislation and the treatment of workers.

Bridgewater was delivering his address during the public session of the Union’s 87th Annual Workers’ Conference, held on Sunday 25th October 2026, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room, Taylor’s Range, Basseterre.

The Conference was held under the theme: ‘Stronger Unions, Stronger Workers: United in Partnership for Progress.’

Describing the proposed Labour Code as long overdue, Bridgewater called on the competent authorities to have the matter addressed, expressing hope that the legislation would be completed before the end of the year.

“For many years, the Union has called for this important legislation. We look forward to the day when it becomes law,” he stated.

Referring to the Union’s participation in the National Tripartite Committee, Bridgewater indicated that there was reason to believe that the introduction of the legislation may now be closer.

“This is encouraging, but we must continue to push for progress,” he said.

The Union President pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as having exposed weaknesses in existing labour legislation.

He further stated: “We continue to see situations where some employers attempt to find loopholes in the existing laws and use them to the disadvantage of workers.”

“This must stop. This must stop,” Bridgewater declared.

He also stressed the need for proper enforcement while reminding workers of their responsibilities, including respecting workplace rules, properly carrying out their duties and learning about their rights.

“A strong Labour Code must protect workers, promote fairness and help build better relations between employers and employees,” he stated.

Elsewhere in his address, Bridgewater raised concerns about the difficulties facing sections of the workforce.

“There are sections of our workforce that are hurting,” he said.

“There are workers who continue to face difficult situations. Some are worried about their wages. Others are concerned about their working conditions and how they are treated.”

He called on the competent authorities to ensure that workers are protected, while identifying the tip policy affecting employees in the tourism and hospitality industry as an area requiring serious attention.

“Tourism is the bread and the butter of our economy,” he remarked.

Bridgewater also referenced ongoing negotiations between the Union and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) concerning its linesmen membership, reaffirming the Union’s commitment to seeking fair outcomes.

Turning his attention to domestic workers and the informal sector, Bridgewater emphasised the need for greater assistance and protection.

“Domestic workers are workers too,” he declared, repeating the statement for emphasis.

He also spoke about how domestic workers are regarded in society, noting that they are sometimes referred to as servants or maids.

“They’re human beings just like us,” he said, adding that they were entitled to fair treatment.

“They must not be left behind when our labour laws are strengthened.”

He welcomed the attention being given to domestic workers within the Ministry of Employment and Labour.

On the subject of partnership, Bridgewater highlighted the Conference theme and its message of unity and cooperation.

“Our theme reminds us that progress requires partnership,” he stated.

“Government has a role, employers have a role, and trade unions have a role.”

He continued: “We must be willing to sit at the table, listen to one another and work towards fair solutions; but partnership must never mean silence when workers are being treated unfairly.”

Earlier in his address, Bridgewater reminded attendees that the strength of the organisation rests with workers themselves.

“The Union is you, the workers. It is all of us,” he stated.

He encouraged workers to become members rather than waiting until workplace difficulties arise before seeking representation.

“Join. Join now,” he urged.

Bridgewater encouraged workers to remain united despite their challenges.

“Hold the strain,” he said.

“We know that some of you are facing difficult times. But do not lose hope. Do not give up on the value of standing together.”

He reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to workers, stating: “The Union remains focused on your betterment. We may not solve every problem overnight but we must continue to work towards solutions.”