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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 11, 2026 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a Special Sitting of the National Assembly to present award to the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Special Sitting will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters.

The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in Saint Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live via www.zizonline.com and the SKNIS Facebook and Youtube pages.