Compassionate Call: ‘Illness Does Not Recognise Titles Or Positions’ – Acting PM Hanley

Home / Health / Compassionate Call: ‘Illness Does Not Recognise Titles…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 22nd October 2026)-Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has reminded the nation that illness does not discriminate based on an individual’s position, profession or financial circumstances, while urging citizens and residents not to allow their differences to overshadow their shared humanity.

Delivering a national address on Monday 19th October 2026, Dr. Hanley made the remarks against the backdrop of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s recent health challenges, overseas medical treatment and rehabilitation.

“Illness does not recognize titles or positions. It does not consider one’s age, profession, financial circumstances or responsibilities,” Dr. Hanley stated.

“It can interrupt the busiest schedule and change the course of an ordinary day. In those moments, what matters most is the care available to us, the people standing beside us and the strength we find in faith.”

The Acting Prime Minister used the occasion to encourage greater personal responsibility for health and well-being, highlighting the importance of medical attention, healthy habits and emotional support.

“Attend your medical appointments. Pay attention to changes in your body. Make time to rest, exercise, and proper nutrition. Speak openly when you are struggling emotionally. And please never underestimate the importance of checking on someone else.”

His message also placed particular emphasis on compassion and togetherness, reminding the population that differences should not prevent individuals from demonstrating concern for one another during difficult circumstances.

“And if these past weeks have taught us anything, let it be that we must never become so divided by our differences that we forget our shared humanity,” Dr. Hanley declared.

“We are our brothers and our sister’s keeper. When one family hurts, we should care. When one of us faces difficulty, the rest of us should be willing to extend a hand.”

He described that spirit of compassion, togetherness and responsibility for one another as part of what it means to be Kittitian and Nevisian.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hanley announced that Prime Minister Drew is scheduled to return home on Saturday 24th October, having successfully completed rehabilitation and received medical clearance to resume his full official duties.

He recalled that Dr. Drew was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital on Sunday 30th August, after which he underwent overseas medical treatment and rehabilitation.

According to Dr. Hanley, the Prime Minister recently informed the nation that he had received an excellent medical assessment.

“For this we give Almighty God all the praise and thanks,” he remarked.

The Acting Prime Minister further announced that following Dr. Drew’s return, the government would host a national thanksgiving service at the National Heroes Park, inviting citizens and residents to participate.

“But let it be clear, this moment is about more than the return of our prime minister. It is a celebration of faith, of hope, of the strength of our institutions, and of a people who understand the importance of standing together when it matters most.”

Dr. Hanley also addressed the continuation of government business during the Prime Minister’s absence, highlighting the Federation’s 43rd Independence anniversary celebrations, housing developments and representation at the United Nations General Assembly.

He reported that 19 families received house keys in Stapleton Village and another 10 in Harry Phipps, while work continued in water security, housing, energy and healthcare.

He thanked Cabinet colleagues and public servants for ensuring that government operations continued throughout the period.

Dr. Hanley expressed appreciation to those who had offered prayers, messages and well wishes for the Prime Minister, while encouraging continued prayers for families confronting illness, healthcare workers and those carrying leadership responsibilities.

“May we emerge from this experience, more grateful for life, more attentive to one another, and more united in our purpose,” he said.