Government Must Meet Public Scrutiny With Evidence And Candour, Says Acting Prime Minister Hanley

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 21, 2026 (PMO): Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has affirmed that government must respond to public scrutiny with evidence, openness and a clear account of its work, describing the examination of government’s decisions as an essential part of democratic life.

Delivering the keynote address at the Budget 2027 National Forum on October 20, Dr. Hanley said accountability must remain central as the Government prepares its next budget and advances its national development programme.

“As we look towards 2027, public discussion will naturally become more searching. Our record will be examined. Our decisions will be questioned. That scrutiny is part of democratic life. We should meet it with evidence, candour and a clear account of the work ahead,” he stated.

Dr. Hanley acknowledged that the Government’s progress must be considered alongside the needs that remain.

“People are entitled to expect results. They are entitled to ask when a project will be completed, whether a service will be reliable, and how an investment will improve their lives,” Dr. Hanley said. “And as a government, we accept that responsibility.”

The Acting Prime Minister also encouraged participants of the forum to contribute specific proposals grounded in their experience. He invited stakeholders to identify service failures affecting businesses and communities, investments with strong potential to create local employment, and opportunities to improve coordination and the use of existing resources.

“Please, challenge our assumptions where your experience points to a better approach. Our responsibility is to consider those contributions seriously and communicate clearly about the priorities that emerge,” he told participants.

Held under the theme “Investing Strategically, Strengthening Resilience, Delivering for the People,” the forum provided an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to the Government’s budget planning.

Dr. Hanley reaffirmed that the next budget must demonstrate the Government’s commitment to lasting results through disciplined choices and practical delivery, with the aim of strengthening confidence among families, supporting enterprise and widening opportunities for citizens.