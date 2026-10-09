Teachers Matter: Ed. Minister Says Teachers Deserve More Than Annual Praise

Home / Local News / Teachers Matter: Ed. Minister Says Teachers Deserve…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 8th October 2026) -“It must mean listening to you, it must mean investing in you…”

That was part of the message delivered by Minister of Education, Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, whose 2026 World Teachers’ Day message placed attention on the treatment, professional standing and support of educators whose work remains central to national development.

His remarks, delivered on Monday 5th October, also highlighted an important consideration for the teaching profession in pointing out that appreciation for teachers should extend beyond ceremonial recognition to the practical realities of their working lives.

In underlining the significance of this year’s observance, held under the theme ‘Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing Its Status and Shaping Our Future,’ Dr. Hanley referenced the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

He described it as “an important international framework that recognizes that quality education depends greatly on how we value, prepare, support, and treat the people entrusted with teaching our children.”

“For us in St. Kitts and Nevis, that theme is especially meaningful because standing with teachers must mean more than celebrating you once a year. It must mean listening to you, it must mean investing in you,” he stated.

“It must mean creating opportunities for you to grow professionally and ensuring that the teaching profession continues to receive the respect and support it deserves,” he added.

Turning to developments within the education sector, Dr. Hanley spoke about a partnership with UNESCO and the Open University of Tanzania, through which 26 teachers from St. Kitts and Nevis are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in education while continuing their classroom duties.

“This program is designed to strengthen professional qualifications, pedagogical capacity, and digital literacy while allowing teachers to continue serving in our classrooms,” he explained.

He also referred to ongoing efforts involving teacher certification, professional standards and the use of technology across the education system.

Acknowledging that improvements remain necessary, the Minister stated: “There is still work to be done. There will always be areas in which we must listen more carefully, respond more effectively, and continue improving.”

“As a government, our commitment must therefore be to keep working alongside our educators as we strengthen the profession and the wider education system.”

The Education Minister also recognised the often-unseen work of teachers, including lesson preparation beyond regular school hours and the personal commitment involved in supporting students.

“Thank you for the lessons you prepare long after the school day has ended. Thank you for the patience you show when a child needs something explained one more time,” he said.

He further acknowledged “the many sacrifices, often unseen and unspoken, that come with choosing to teach.”

Against the background of the international recommendation’s emphasis on the status of teachers, the observance also draws attention to the importance of fair employment practices, professional dignity and working conditions that reflect the responsibilities placed upon educators.

“May you continue to teach, to inspire, and to shape our future,” Dr. Hanley has expressed to educators across St. Kitts and Nevis.