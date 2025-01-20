Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta and Permanent Secretary Azilla Clarke

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 16, 2025 (SKNIS): The innovative Budget Boost Wallet (BBW) initiative by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been overwhelmingly embraced by citizens and residents with approximately 15,000 individuals registered to date.

Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus L. Natta shared the update on Wednesday’s (January 15, 2025) edition of InFocus. According to the projected number of eligible beneficiaries provided by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, the confirmed registrants account for just over two-thirds of the expected total.

The BBW and its dedicated website was launched on January 11, 2025. The temporary financial support initiative aims to alleviate the burden of global inflation on vulnerable households. BBW offers $1,500 in direct assistance over six months to eligible individuals earning $5,000 or less. The $5,000 threshold will benefit middle-income families and those less fortunate.

“We are well on our way to capturing those persons who are eligible to receive the boost,” Dr. Natta stated, noting that over 22,000 persons are likely to be eligible. “I’m sure that we will be impacting positively well over 50 percent of the working population and that will trickle down to persons who have children or are guardians to children. It’s definitely going to make a positive impact.”

Funds are already being disbursed under the BBW to the JAD wallet of beneficiaries. Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, addressed the positive impact of the initiative.

“We have already received calls from persons expressing that it is a blessing for many,” she stated, adding that the challenges of inflation are not unique to St. Kitts and Nevis as it is driven by global factors.

Persons who have not yet received funds in their digital wallet are assured that the disbursement is continuous.

“Now that the funds are there it is rolling every day so as you sign up, in short order, you will get the assistance,” Ms. Clarke emphasised. “Funds will be added to your Budget Boost Wallet once verification has been made that you are eligible and that your registration has gone through correctly.”

The Budget Boost Wallet targets individuals not households, ensuring that the assistance is wide-reaching.