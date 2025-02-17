Got NEWS? Email Us
Azamara Cruises Nominates Nevis Sun Tour As Best New Tour of 2024

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts (10 February 2025) – A standout in the crowded worldwide field of cruise tour operators, Nevis Sun Tours offers uniquely personal day tours for cruise visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis.  Greg Phillip, CEO commented recently, “All of us at Nevis Sun Tours are thrilled to be nominated in the Best New Tour category.  Impressively, we are the only Caribbean DMC nominated in this category.”

“We are grateful for this nomination and appreciate Azamara Cruises’ partnership in offering their guests our memorable experiences,” Phillip continued. “We know the Azamara guest is discerning and well-traveled and we pride ourselves in delivering a deep dive into the rich history and culture of our island of Nevis.”

Nevis is the birthplace of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, and visitors from all over the world are enchanted with this company’s storytelling of Hamilton’s boyhood and the island’s influence on him through actual accounts of his contemporaries among other tour experiences on this island.

While the Alexander Hamilton Island Tour is the most popular, Nevis Sun Tours also offers a Nevis Island Tour, a Charlestown Walking Tour, a Village Food Tour, a Tropical Fruit Tasting, and the hands-on, immersive Cooking with Ras Iroy experience among their offerings.

The Azamara Tour Operator Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at their Miami headquarters on April 6, 2025. For more information or reservations, visit www.nevissuntours.com reservations@nevissuntours.com or call 869-469-1299.

