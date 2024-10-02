Got NEWS? Email Us
Prime Minister Dr. Drew Visits McIlhenny Company, Home of Iconic Tabasco® Brand

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Visits McIlhenny Company, Home of Iconic Tabasco® Brand

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Visits McIlhenny Company
Avery Island, Louisiana, October 01, 2024 (SKNIS): In a significant move to strengthen agricultural ties and explore innovative agribusiness opportunities, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew toured the McIlhenny Company’s manufacturing and agricultural operations, the home of the world-renowned TABASCO® Brand, on October 01, 2024. This visit comes amid growing efforts by St. Kitts and Nevis to enhance its agricultural sector through international partnerships, knowledge sharing, and investment in sustainable food production.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s visit, which took place on Avery Island, Louisiana, followed the footsteps of a previous delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ministry of Agriculture, which toured the facilities in 2023. That earlier visit was led by Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, and focused on understanding McIlhenny’s advanced pepper-growing techniques, DNA crop research, and the pepper mash ageing process—critical areas of interest for St. Kitts and Nevis as it seeks to modernise and diversify its agricultural practices.

During his tour, Prime Minister Dr. Drew was given an in-depth look at the TABASCO® Brand’s iconic production processes, including a behind-the-scenes walkthrough of the company’s pepper mash warehouse and manufacturing plant. He participated in a mash tasting, sampling pepper products at various stages of ageing, and held talks with McIlhenny’s Agriculture Division on the latest advancements in crop management and food processing.

Dr. Drew’s discussions with McIlhenny’s President and CEO, Harold Osborn III, and Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, focused on potential collaborative projects aimed at leveraging sustainable agricultural technologies in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said his visit not only highlighted the country’s commitment to fostering innovation within its agricultural sector but also underscored the importance of international partnerships in achieving food security and resilience in the face of global challenges.

Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.
Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.
Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.
Cayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bryson, Cayon, St. Kitts, between 7PM and 7:30PM on October 1st, 2024. Initial inquiries revealed that two males, Kareem Jeffers and Nicholas Johnson, both residents of Ponds Pasture, were driving down a dirt road towards the island main road, when they were fired upon by unidentified assailants.

