Prime Minister Dr. Drew Visits McIlhenny Company, Home of Iconic Tabasco® Brand

Avery Island, Louisiana, October 01, 2024 (SKNIS): In a significant move to strengthen agricultural ties and explore innovative agribusiness opportunities, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew toured the McIlhenny Company’s manufacturing and agricultural operations, the home of the world-renowned TABASCO® Brand, on October 01, 2024. This visit comes amid growing efforts by St. Kitts and Nevis to enhance its agricultural sector through international partnerships, knowledge sharing, and investment in sustainable food production.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s visit, which took place on Avery Island, Louisiana, followed the footsteps of a previous delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ministry of Agriculture, which toured the facilities in 2023. That earlier visit was led by Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, and focused on understanding McIlhenny’s advanced pepper-growing techniques, DNA crop research, and the pepper mash ageing process—critical areas of interest for St. Kitts and Nevis as it seeks to modernise and diversify its agricultural practices.

During his tour, Prime Minister Dr. Drew was given an in-depth look at the TABASCO® Brand’s iconic production processes, including a behind-the-scenes walkthrough of the company’s pepper mash warehouse and manufacturing plant. He participated in a mash tasting, sampling pepper products at various stages of ageing, and held talks with McIlhenny’s Agriculture Division on the latest advancements in crop management and food processing.

Dr. Drew’s discussions with McIlhenny’s President and CEO, Harold Osborn III, and Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, focused on potential collaborative projects aimed at leveraging sustainable agricultural technologies in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said his visit not only highlighted the country’s commitment to fostering innovation within its agricultural sector but also underscored the importance of international partnerships in achieving food security and resilience in the face of global challenges.