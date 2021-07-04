BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Sunday 4th July 2021)- Stemming from two active COVID-19 cases, Nevis has been included in the 24-hour lockdown restrictions, and the period for such is slated to end on both islands on Monday 12th July 2021.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, in an address to the nation on Friday 2nd July gave details which followed one week after a previous address (on 25th June) excluding the sister isle from fresh restrictive measures put in place for St.Kitts since Nevis had zero cases at the time.

Informing that has been in close contact with the Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, he (Dr. Harris) remarked: “We have agreed that in an effort to save lives and avoid any further escalation of the situation on Nevis, the island of Nevis should as of Saturday, July 03rd at 6:01 pm be under the same regime of restrictions as currently in place on St Kitts.”

He added: “The necessary SR&O will be published to reflect this. For the avoidance of doubt therefore, the island of Nevis as of tomorrow Saturday at 6:01 pm will be under 24 hour lockdown and will have days of limited operations coinciding with the same days on St. Kitts over the duration of the lockdown period. The period of the enhanced restrictions on Nevis will run until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the first instance. These restrictions on Nevis will expire at the same time as the restrictions on St Kitts as per SR&O No. 27 of 2021.

In speaking about the development in Nevis, PM Harris said: “To date the community spread we have experienced on St Kitts has not been as severe on our sister island of Nevis. It is for that reason that the restrictive measures taken on St Kitts were not identical to those taken on Nevis. However, Nevis recorded case number 16 on Tuesday June 29th and as yesterday July 01st recorded case number 17 through the contact tracing.”

He continued: “It is known that case number 16 works in an environment with extremely vulnerable persons and the contact tracing by the health authorities on Nevis continues even as I speak. The situation remains very fluid and of considerable concern to health authorities in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Additionally, he went on to say that given the risks associated with case 16 and the ongoing contact tracing on Nevis which has already led to case 17.

Notably, case 18 was recorded on Saturday 3rd July.