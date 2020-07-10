By:Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 10th July 2020)– A health care worker in St.Kitts-Nevis has fallen ill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after being exposed in a front line capacity while providing care for a patient, and now all contacts of these only two recorded active cases require testing.



Such information was announced on Friday 10th July 2020 by Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett in a statement made at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) as an update on COVID-19 which came ahead of the daily briefing.



“Today, Friday 10th July 2020, St.Kitts and Nevis recorded one additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 17. The patient is a frontline healthcare worker who would have provided care to the previously announced case.”



Notably, to date, 15 individuals have recovered while these latest updates represent two active cases, coming more than 70 days since the 15th recorded case was announced.



She explained that now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received, the patient is subjected to mandatory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. All of the contacts of patients would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.”



This latest update comes less than one week after a fresh coronavirus case was recorded on Saturday 4th July.



Distribution of confirmed COVI-19 cases in the Federation stands at: 13 on St.Kitts and 4 on Nevis.



Individuals who may have any questions or concerns are asked to call the Ministry of Health at 869-476-1172/ 1108 or the COVID-19 hotline at 311.

