Dear Stakeholders,



Please note the Port Zante fencing will be erected on Sunday 14th November, 2021, and will remain in place until the departure of the cruise ship, Celebrity Millennium, at 5pm Sunday 21st November, 2021.



The General Public will be permitted to access Port Zante daily from Monday 15th to Sunday 21st November, 2021 after the cruise vessels have departed.



Access points for entrance into Port Zante after cruise ship departures are: