By:Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts( Wednesday 22nd April 2020)-A spokesperson at the Police Public Relations Department has informed that police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Parsons area tonight during the 24-hour total lockdown period.



Reportedly, at least one person was injured and was transported to the JNF Hospital.

This media house understands that a male believed to his 20s was the left wounded.



The assailant fled the scene.