BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th December 2020)-Over a period of five days in the month of December 2020, the Federation has recorded two homicides after separate shootings claimed the lives of two young men while another has been left injured by gunfire.



Following the shooting death of Akeem ‘Little Man’ Christopher on Monday 7th December 2020 in St.Kitts, 36-year-old Bernel Nisbett of Colquhoun’s Housing Project in Cotton Ground was fatally wounded in the aftermath of a shooting incident which took place in Nevis on Friday 11th December.



On Thursday 10th December Denrick Pemberton of Hanley’s Road in Nevis was left wounded after being shot at while walking to his home.



Police say the deadly shooting incident involving Nisbett occurred in that project, and that a report was received just after 11 a.m. indicating that someone was shot and fatally wounded in the area.



When Officers visited the scene, they found Nisbett’s motionless body on his veranda with multiple gunshot wounds.



The District Medical Officer examined the body and pronounced him dead.



Personnel from the Forensic Service Unit processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 663-5414 or their nearest Police Station.



In relation to Christopher’s shooting death, police say as a result of a report made sometime after 10 p.m., officers visited a shop in Carty Alley, Newtown which was operated by him.



Upon arrival, officers met his motionless body lying on the floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.



Preliminary investigations have revealed that Christopher was inside the establishment when an unknown assailant approached him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.



The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit arrived and processed the scene. They collected items of evidential value and an autopsy has been scheduled.



Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.



Regarding the non-fatal shooting incident involving Pemberton, police reportedly visited the Alexandra Hospital following a report that there was a male individual with a gunshot wound present.



Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that at about 6:30 p.m., he was walking towards his home when an unknown individual fired several shots at him.



Pemberton was struck in the leg. He managed to make it home and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital in a private vehicle where he was warded in a stable condition.



Personnel from the Forensic Service Unit processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Police are also making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station.