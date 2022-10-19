Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett, Keeper of Zack’s Historical-Cultural Library and Museum (located at Buckley’s Estate) is currently making book donations to students at primary schools involved in cultural troupe development so as to encourage the importance of reading for personal and academic growth.

In an exclusive interview with this media house on Tuesday 18th October 2022, Nisbett, a cultural preservationist nicknamed ‘De Doctor of Culture’ informed that the recipients of the items are those particular students and by extension the classrooms of grades one and two. Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary in Molinueux, Violet Petty Primary in Lodge Village and St. Paul’s Primary have been among the recipient schools.

“Since last year I’ve been doing this. I decided to contribute to the primary schools which I assist in terms of the cultural development like the David and Goliath and Mummies troupes. Last school term, I gave a huge collection of books to the David and Golaiths in the groups at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary. That troupe was sponsored by Fraites & Sons Bakery. Prior to that, I gave some books to the Violet Petty Primary. Not only just the children but the entire classroom because even though the other students are not participating in the cultural troupes, I make sure to give all of them at least one book. The reason for doing this, it just got in me to demonstrate the giving ability to the children in terms of education because reading, I always indicate to them, is essential and one of the persons I like to emulate is the late Robert Bradshaw-one of national heroes and the first one,” he commented.

Nisbett continued: “Sir Robert academically had no sort of certificates that were required for overseas as one would have termed, and so he would have been versed in reading and through his reading abilities, he was able to accomplish the Ministry of Finance in the West Indies Federation not only that but he became the Premier of St.Kitts and that is a big thing for an ordinary citizen who got two seven-standard certificates; that’s all he had but his reading comprehension skills gave him the impetus to advance himself. He was a top orator and his articulation and everything was superb. Reading is what helped; he was versed on any topic.”

“My library has a plethora of books and I thought it would be so nice to assist the children in reading because I’ve been around them even the musical group, the string band. Some of the children you want to help them not just in the dramatic area but you want to help them in the development of their education well-being because I find that some of them have some challenges in reading in most of the schools that I go to. For others [other schools], I will give as well as it comes to bear.”

Nisbett shared that he intends on doing ongoing book donations.

“I will contribute all the time to them because my library has a plethora of books from all eras; my personal books, books that were given to me by distinguished personalities when I got into this field and also still books are coming from persons from the ECCB [Eastern Caribbean Central Bank], sometimes and friends who have books and want to donate them and so I in turn contribute them to others mostly to the children who need that type of support in helping them to read because sometime when they have skits to rehearse some of them have difficulties following and so it’s only fair if they practice reading and improve themselves, and I always encourage them to take up any bit of paper and read because that is how-as I have indicated- Bradshaw and other were able to elevate themselves.”

‘De Doctor of Culture’ spoke further about his interest in helping the youths and encourage others concerned including teachers to encourage the children in reading.

“My job is to help them and ensure that they understand the basic words and how to execute them. If they take time with children and encourage them, they will come out on top, and that’s all it takes just give them the books and encourage them and as time goes on, they will improve themselves. I have a duty, and you see money ain’t all; every little counts and when you do good, it comes back to you. I feel good doing that and the more books I get, the more I will be giving out.”

According to Nisbett: “Some teachers at other schools are questioning ‘Well how come he [Nisbett] ain’t bring none by my school’ but I will choose the right time to get around to other schools.”