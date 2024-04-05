Why Litter?

Unfortunately in some people’s minds, littering seems to be a minor offense or just not a big deal to be fussing about.

However, if a lot of people think in such a way then we could automatically see how and why it is in fact a major issue to just carelessly dump garbage whether openly or in areas which prohibit illegal dumping.

No doubt, many of us have come across a dirty area or seen garbage thrown away carelessly which brings about the thought: ‘Couldn’t he or she find a garbage can somewhere.’

But apart from being mindful about not spoiling the beauty of our communities and by extension our country, we must first and foremost think about protecting and caring for our natural environment as our personal responsibility which comes about to be a collective approach.

In efforts to address littering, it goes without saying that one of the most powerful tools is teaching our children about the personal responsibility of instilling such values for generations to come.

And into adulthood, we must not depart from protecting and caring for our environment. As adults, it is our responsibility to lead by example thus incorporating lessons about recycling and up cycling too.

Together, each of us has a role to play in combating littering such as properly discarding our waste and even picking up litter which includes partaking in beach and street cleanups.

Why be a litterbug? Don’t you care about OUR environment?