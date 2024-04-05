Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeSocial CommentaryWhy Litter?

Why Litter?

Social Commentary

Published on

By Admin
Why Litter? - Editorial- Friday 5th, April 2024
spot_img

Unfortunately in some people’s minds, littering seems to be a minor offense or just not a big deal to be fussing about. 

However, if a lot of people think in such a way then we could automatically see how and why it is in fact a major issue to just carelessly dump garbage whether openly or in areas which prohibit illegal dumping.

No doubt, many of us have come across a dirty area or seen garbage thrown away carelessly which brings about the thought: ‘Couldn’t he or she find a garbage can somewhere.’

But apart from being mindful about not spoiling the beauty of our communities and by extension our country, we must first and foremost think about protecting and caring for our natural environment as our personal responsibility which comes about to be a collective approach.

In efforts to address littering, it goes without saying that one of the most powerful tools is teaching our children about the personal responsibility of instilling such values for generations to come.

And into adulthood, we must not depart from protecting and caring for our environment. As adults, it is our responsibility to lead by example thus incorporating lessons about recycling and up cycling too.

Together, each of us has a role to play in combating littering such as properly discarding our waste and even picking up litter which includes partaking in beach and street cleanups.

Why be a litterbug? Don’t you care about OUR environment?

Latest articles

General News

Shawn Richards: ‘I Am Stepping Aside, Not Away’

“In stepping aside, I make room for that leadership to take the helm and carry forward the torches of progress, innovation, and unity. Let me be clear. Stepping aside does not mean stepping away. I remain committed to the People's Action Movement's ideals and St. Kitts and Nevis' future goals.”
General News

SWMC Official Talks about Reckless Illegal Dumping At Aquifer

General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard says illegal dumping is currently a pressing issue.
General News

SKN Nationals In Taiwan Safe Following Biggest Earthquake In 25 Years

Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.
Notices

Vacancy – Senior Veterinary Officer

More like this

General News

Shawn Richards: ‘I Am Stepping Aside, Not Away’

“In stepping aside, I make room for that leadership to take the helm and carry forward the torches of progress, innovation, and unity. Let me be clear. Stepping aside does not mean stepping away. I remain committed to the People's Action Movement's ideals and St. Kitts and Nevis' future goals.”
General News

SWMC Official Talks about Reckless Illegal Dumping At Aquifer

General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard says illegal dumping is currently a pressing issue.
General News

SKN Nationals In Taiwan Safe Following Biggest Earthquake In 25 Years

Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.