Vacancy – Crop Extension Officer

Member Benefits Include
Collective Representation
Legal Representation
Grievance Resolution
Professional Development
Health and Safety Advocacy
Social and Networking Events
Governmental Advocacy
Job Security and Seniority Advocacy
Information and Resources
Open Door Policy
Workers Representation on a National Scale
Collective Bargaining Representation
The union negotiates collective bargaining agreements on behalf of its members to ensure fair wages, benefits, and working conditions. Shop stewards act as liaisons between the workers and the union leadership.
Legal Representation
Members have access to legal assistance for workplace-related issues, such as unfair dismissal, discrimination, and safety violations.
Grievance Resolution
The SKNT&LU supports members in resolving workplace grievances, advocating for fair treatment and due process.
Professional Development
The union provides opportunities for members to enhance their skills and career prospects through various educational programs.
Health and Safety Advocacy
A key focus is on promoting safer work environments and compliance with health and safety standards.
Social and Networking Events
Members can participate in events that foster community and provide networking opportunities.
Governmental Advocacy
The union lobbies for policies and legislation that protect and advance workers' rights and interests.
Job Security and Seniority Advocacy
Efforts are made to ensure fair practices regarding layoffs, promotions, and other job changes, often prioritizing seniority and performance.
Information and Resources
The union keeps members informed about labor rights, industry developments, and union activities through various communication channels.
Open Door Policy
Members have direct access to union representatives for guidance and support, with non-members also encouraged to engage with the union.
Workers Representation on a National Scale
The SKNT&LU represents workers at the national level on various committees, influencing policies and regulations affecting labor and employment.
Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.
