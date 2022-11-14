Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, along with his Cabinet, will convene a special press conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, where he intends to update citizens and residents on the many achievements of the SKNLP-led administration in its first 100 days in office.



Tuesday’s press conference takes place from 3:00 pm at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.



The event will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio, ZIZ TV and via the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.