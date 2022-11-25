The Consulate of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Toronto, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, officially launched a Citizenship by Descent Drive geared to first, second, and third-generation Canadians between the ages of 18-39 of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage in October 2022. The Citizenship by Descent Drive aims to encourage youths in Canada to become Saint Kitts and Nevis citizens by descent and steep themselves in the islands’ idyllic stunning natural beauty, rich history, and culture while contributing to the national development through their different skill sets.

The Citizenship by Descent Drive 2022 will continue until June 30th, 2023. The draw to win a trip for 2 to St Kitts and Nevis has been postponed until July 2023. The Consulate Office will post updated information on its website www.skncgtoronto.gov.kn and all other relevant Government social media channels from January 2023.

*Note: Third Generation Citizenship may be obtained through parents who have received the Saint Christopher and Nevis Certificate of Citizenship.