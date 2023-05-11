The Cable will provide fibre optic services for the Health Information System (HIS) as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to modernize and improve healthcare.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared the update during a press engagement on Thursday (May 11, 2023).

“The Cable has won the bid to build out our healthcare system with fibre optic cables,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “We are going to connect all the health institutions – the three hospitals and the health centres – and we want all our private partners like private doctors, pharmacies, and so, to also connect.”

The HIS database will store all information related to an individual’s medical history. However, access to information will be strictly restricted based on a user’s clearance level thereby ensuring privacy for patients.

The prime minister gave a practical example of one of the many benefits of the system.

“If you go to the doctor in Sandy Point and you come to the pharmacy in town [Basseterre], they can actually just be able to type in and see what medication you had,” said Dr. Drew, explaining that many persons often do not know what medication is prescribed.

This will help to eliminate any miscommunication.

It is expected that the system will be delivered in early 2024.