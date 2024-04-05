SWMC Official Talks about Reckless Illegal Dumping At Aquifer

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 2nd April 2024)-General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard says illegal dumping is currently a pressing issue.

‘..today I stand before you to bring your attention to a very pressing issue that has been affecting the health, the beauty, and the overall sustainability of our community- Illegal dumping,” he stated during a video posted on the corporation’s official Facebook page on Saturday 30th March 2024 while out in the field of work, on the occasion of The International Day of Zero Waste.

“We are here at the Basseterre Valley Aquifer and it is disheartening to witness the increasing instances of illegal dumping in this area. The Aquifer is where water is issued to Basseterre and its surrounding areas, particularly Newtown… the Seventh-day Adventist family school.”

General Manager of the Solid Waste Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard seen in work mode with SWMC frontline workers at the Basseterre Valley

Maynard added: “So it’s really bothersome to see the reckless actions of individuals who choose to dump illegally in this area. Some of the items that we discovered this morning are what we accept at the landfill only at a small rate of five EC dollars.”

“I’m talking about washing machines, stoves, mattresses, vehicle parts, household items, green waste; we all accept these at the landfill. So, they’re not to be thrown here at the Aquifer. So, we are urging the public to desist from illegal dumping in this area,” he noted.

At the end of the public awareness video, the SWMC General Manager is seen in work mode with SWMC frontline workers as he expresses: “So we must act swiftly and decisively to protect our environment” while they all give a reminder that “Waste Matters. You Matter Most!”