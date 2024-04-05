Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSWMC Official Talks about Reckless Illegal Dumping At Aquifer

SWMC Official Talks about Reckless Illegal Dumping At Aquifer

General News

Published on

By Admin
General Manager of the Solid Waste Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard seen in work mode with SWMC frontline workers at the Basseterre Valley
spot_img

By: Spokesman Newsroom      

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 2nd April 2024)-General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard says illegal dumping is currently a pressing issue.

‘..today I stand before you to bring your attention to a very pressing issue that has been affecting the health, the beauty, and the overall sustainability of our community- Illegal dumping,” he stated during a video posted on the corporation’s official Facebook page on Saturday 30th March 2024 while out in the field of work, on the occasion of The International Day of Zero Waste.

“We are here at the Basseterre Valley Aquifer and it is disheartening to witness the increasing instances of illegal dumping in this area. The Aquifer is where water is issued to Basseterre and its surrounding areas, particularly Newtown… the Seventh-day Adventist family school.”

General Manager of the Solid Waste Corporation (SWMC) Nelvin Maynard seen in work mode with SWMC frontline workers at the Basseterre Valley

Maynard added: “So it’s really bothersome to see the reckless actions of individuals who choose to dump illegally in this area. Some of the items that we discovered this morning are what we accept at the landfill only at a small rate of five EC dollars.”

“I’m talking about washing machines, stoves, mattresses, vehicle parts, household items, green waste; we all accept these at the landfill. So, they’re not to be thrown here at the Aquifer. So, we are urging the public to desist from illegal dumping in this area,” he noted.

At the end of the public awareness video, the SWMC General Manager is seen in work mode with SWMC frontline workers as he expresses: “So we must act swiftly and decisively to protect our environment” while they all give a reminder that “Waste Matters. You Matter Most!”

Latest articles

General News

Shawn Richards: ‘I Am Stepping Aside, Not Away’

“In stepping aside, I make room for that leadership to take the helm and carry forward the torches of progress, innovation, and unity. Let me be clear. Stepping aside does not mean stepping away. I remain committed to the People's Action Movement's ideals and St. Kitts and Nevis' future goals.”
Social Commentary

Why Litter?

Unfortunately in some people’s minds, littering seems to be a minor offense or just not a big deal to be fussing about.
General News

SKN Nationals In Taiwan Safe Following Biggest Earthquake In 25 Years

Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.
Notices

Vacancy – Senior Veterinary Officer

More like this

General News

Shawn Richards: ‘I Am Stepping Aside, Not Away’

“In stepping aside, I make room for that leadership to take the helm and carry forward the torches of progress, innovation, and unity. Let me be clear. Stepping aside does not mean stepping away. I remain committed to the People's Action Movement's ideals and St. Kitts and Nevis' future goals.”
Social Commentary

Why Litter?

Unfortunately in some people’s minds, littering seems to be a minor offense or just not a big deal to be fussing about.
General News

SKN Nationals In Taiwan Safe Following Biggest Earthquake In 25 Years

Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.