Standing With Our Teachers

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What have you done to celebrate World Teachers’ Day?

It is a simple but thought-provoking question as we reflect on the observance of World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on 5th October 2026.

While the official observance has passed, the celebrations have been ongoing at schools with a week of activities in recognising the invaluable contributions of educators.

We certainly hope that parents, guardians, past students, family members and other well-wishers have taken or will take the opportunity to make a teacher feel appreciated.

And remember, appreciation does not always require an expensive gift. Sometimes, a heartfelt message, telephone call or simple “Thank you” can mean more than we imagine.

Indeed, when we truly ponder the significance of the teaching profession, we realise just how much of our existence and development has been influenced by teachers.

Think about it! Where would we be without them?

From preschool to tertiary education, teachers help shape our knowledge, character, confidence and ambitions. Behind practically every profession stands the influence of an educator who helped establish the foundation for future success.

Surely, many of us can recall a favourite teacher from our primary or secondary school days. Perhaps it was someone who recognised our potential when we doubted ourselves, offered encouragement during difficult times, or provided guidance that significantly influenced our future direction.

Such teachers did much more than deliver academic lessons. They demonstrated patience, compassion, understanding and genuine concern for our well-being.

Those contributions often remain with us long after we leave the classroom.

This year’s theme, ‘Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our future,’ reminds us that celebrating educators must extend beyond ceremonial recognition.

While their contributions are priceless, appreciation should also be reflected in fair remuneration, suitable working conditions, professional development opportunities and the respect this noble profession deserves.

After all, should those entrusted with preparing tomorrow’s doctors, nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs and national leaders not receive compensation that appropriately reflects their tremendous responsibilities?

We salute educators who have chosen this profession out of genuine love and dedication, particularly those entrusted with nurturing our youngest children.

Teaching requires patience, sacrifice and emotional investment, often extending beyond regular classroom hours.

To those who consistently demonstrate these qualities, we say a resounding kudos!

However, with such responsibility comes an equally important obligation to protect the children entrusted to their care.

Schools must remain safe environments where children experience encouragement, dignity and respect. There should be absolutely no tolerance for abuse, maltreatment or neglect.

In this regard, the message to us as a society is clear: See something, say something. Hear something, say something.

Concerns about children’s safety and well-being must never be ignored.

Equally, teachers deserve protection from harassment, intimidation and disrespect while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

Importantly, education is a partnership. Parents cannot reasonably expect teachers to shoulder the entire responsibility of raising and guiding children. The values reinforced at home must complement those taught at school.

Greater cooperation between parents, educators and school administrators is therefore essential to achieving positive outcomes for our children.

As celebrations continue, let us also remember our retired teachers, whose decades of dedicated service have helped shape generations.

To our current educators, never underestimate the influence of your words and actions. Somewhere, someone is succeeding today because you believed in them.

Let us not take our teachers for granted.

Standing with teachers means advocating for their rights, respecting their contributions and recognising that supporting education is an investment in our nation’s future.

So, whether you celebrated on Monday or have been participating in this week’s activities, putting a spotlight on showing appreciation is quite meaningful.

If you have not yet contacted that special teacher, it is certainly not too late!

To all our teachers, past and present, thank you for helping to shape minds, inspire dreams and build our nation. Your influence extends far beyond the classroom!