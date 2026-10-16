St. Paul’s United Climb To The Top Of Premier League Standings

Home / Sports / St. Paul’s United Climb To The Top…

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The SKNFA/NBG Premier League returned with a bang after the international break, with S.L. Horsford’s St. Paul’s United moving moved to the top of the standings following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Azul Cayon Rockets on Sunday, October 11, at the NBG Technical Center. Keithroy Freeman scored twice, finding the net in the 43rd and 53rd minutes, before a 90th-minute own goal by Cayon’s Mervin Lewis secured all three points for St. Paul’s. Yohannes Mitchum and Nicquan Phipps scored for Cayon.

In Sunday’s other fixture, Development Bank St. Peters defeated SOL Island Auto Conaree 3-0 in a match that saw both teams finish with ten players. Kemenl French opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before an own goal by Conaree’s Mudassa Howe extended St. Peters’ advantage five minutes later. Chris Browne added the third in the 90th minute plus five.

The match also featured two red cards. Conaree’s Keondre Maynard was sent off in the 29th minute for violent conduct towards a match official, while St. Peters’ Rocco Browne received a red card in the 67th minute for serious foul play.

Saturday’s action saw Rams Village Superstars hand Newtown United their first defeat of the season with a 3-1 victory. Tahir Hanley opened the scoring in the 11th minute, followed by G’Vaune Amory in the 57th and Joseph Wilkes in the 66th. Tulmul Nisbett scored Newtown’s lone goal in the 61st minute.

In the other Saturday fixture, Trans Global Engineering Dieppe Bay Eagles recorded a 2-0 win over SKELEC Garden Hotspurs. Jase Greene broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, while Jacquan Rochester secured the victory in the 77th.

Friday’s encounter produced a remarkable goal fest as MFCR United Old Road Jets overwhelmed 607 Construction Lodge Patriots 12-1. Tiquanny Williams and Stanley Province both registered hat-tricks, while Nequan Browne scored twice.

Jardel Isaac, Nickeel Pemberton, Adondre Eddy and Kenny Yassel also found the net for Old Road. Javern Matthew scored Lodge’s consolation goal in the 58th minute. The results have intensified the early-season battle for points as clubs continue their pursuit of the 2026/2027 NBG/SKNFA Premier League title.