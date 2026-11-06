Young Sugar Boyz Make History At FIFA U-15 World Cup

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The St. Kitts and Nevis Young Sugar Boyz concluded their participation in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Football Festival in Azerbaijan, on Friday October 30, 2026 with a total of three victories and 14 goals, establishing a series of historic milestones for the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA).

Although the team brought its campaign to a close with a defeat against Guyana, their overall performance represented a significant achievement for football in the Federation. The Young Sugar Boyz recorded the first-ever World Cup goals by a St. Kitts and Nevis team and secured three victories during the tournament.

Their most recent triumph came on Thursday, October 29, when St. Kitts and Nevis defeated Mongolia 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Goalkeeper Jomir Queeley emerged as the hero of the shootout, saving two penalties and converting one himself to help secure the victory.

Reflecting on the match and his contribution to the team’s success, Queeley said: “The game was kind of intense. We scored…and we had to shape up in the defence,” he said.

“For the penalties, it was kind of easy. Because from (the moment we) missed and (Mongolia) missed, I know I had to save to keep the team in the game.”

Head Coach Diego Pishinin praised the resilience and determination demonstrated by his players, highlighting their growing understanding and confidence throughout the competition.

“The boys have been playing together; they’re getting to know each other more. And we’re playing better as the game (went on),” he said. “Again, it was penalty kicks. And I think the boys did very well. We came back from the first time where we got the PKs. Two, three games ago, we lost. But after that, they were able to come back and be confident enough that we won two PKs in a row. So, congratulations to the boys. They’re doing an amazing job. And this is our third win in the World Cup with the U15.”

The Young Sugar Boyz also recorded a memorable victory on Wednesday, October 28, defeating Sri Lanka 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw in regulation time. Kazaii Rawlins scored twice, while Tariq Berridge added the other goal for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Coach Pishinin expressed pride in the players’ efforts and their ability to create scoring opportunities.

“They started the game good. We were able to create three goals. Unfortunately, we had situations that we gave (Sri Lanka) two penalties,” he said. “I’m really proud of the boys. I think the boys did well,” the coach said.

The Young Sugar Boyz’ participation in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Football Festival has delivered a historic return for St. Kitts and Nevis, with 14 goals scored, three victories recorded and the Federation’s first-ever goals at a World Cup.

Beyond the results, the team’s achievements represent an important milestone for youth football in St. Kitts and Nevis, demonstrating the potential of the country’s young footballers and providing a platform upon which future generations can build.