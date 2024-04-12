St. Kitts and Nevis’ Nursing and Midwifery Services Unveils Five-year Strategic Plan to Enhance Healthcare Delivery

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 10, 2024 (SKNIS) – During a historic ceremony today (April 10, 2024), the Ministry of Health facilitated the launch of the St. Kitts and Nevis Nursing and Midwifery Strategic Plan 2024-2028, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards advancing healthcare excellence in the Federation.

The strategic plan is essential for ensuring ongoing organisational success and to help guide the St. Kitts and Nevis Nursing and Midwifery Services Organisation through planned arrangements and activities.

Principal Nursing Officer (PNO), Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, stated during the launch event that the strategic plan embodies their collective vision, dedication and commitment to elevating the standard of care provided to all patients.

“It reflects our unwavering resolve to embrace innovation, foster collaboration and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and compassion in our noble profession,” Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw added, while thanking all stakeholders for their invaluable contributions and tireless efforts in shaping the strategic plan.

The PNO further stated that the development of a strategic plan by the nurses and midwifery services represents a notable achievement for the organisation on a national and regional level where such initiatives are still rare.

She noted however that, “While being among the pioneers is praiseworthy, the true value of this strategic plan lies in its potential to drive performance excellence and continuous improvement in the nursing and midwifery services organisation.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who is also the Minister of Health in the Federal Cabinet, acknowledged the significance of a strategic plan to the advancement of the noble profession of nursing.

Dr. Drew said that the strategic plan should be viewed as the blueprint that determines the vision, actions and outcomes of the nursing profession, “and therefore, having a strategic plan convinces me that we are serious about enhancing and upgrading the nursing and midwifery profession here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Drew urged the nursing and midwifery community to hold their heads high and be proud of the important roles they have played so far in elevating and improving the standard of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. This includes helping the Joseph N. France General Hospital to attain the accreditation of a Baby-Friendly Hospital, and for their part in significantly reducing the child mortality rate in the Federation.

“In spite of the challenges, you have achieved a lot—celebrate your achievements,” Dr. Drew emphasised.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Nursing and Midwifery Strategic Plan outlines a comprehensive set of goals that define the organisation’s scope of work. The strategies entailed will serve as the foundation for various programmes and projects to be implemented over the next five years.