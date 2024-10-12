Got NEWS? Email Us
SKNNCC Introduces Recording Support for Calypsonians

SKNNCC Introduces Recording Support for Calypsonians

SKNNCC Introduces Recording Support for Calypsonians
In a demonstration of its continued commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural tradition of calypso, the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) met with senior calypsonians yesterday to discuss the upcoming calypso season.

The meeting, led by Chair of Calypso Development Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd in collaboration with SKNNCC Chair Shannon Hawley and Director of Carnival Clement “Monarch” Ogarro, and members of the calypso subcommittee, fostered productive discussions and garnered valuable feedback from the calypsonians present.

Recognising the integral role calypso plays in the cultural identity of our Carnival, the SKNNCC is proud to announce a new initiative aimed at increasing the visibility, airplay, and recognition of calypsos throughout the season. To help alleviate financial burdens and ensure these songs receive the exposure they deserve, the SKNNCC will contribute $500 towards the recording of any calypso released in October.

Calypso is a cornerstone of our cultural expression, telling the stories of our people, highlighting social and political commentary, and connecting generations through the power of music. However, many calypsos only debut in tents and are not properly recorded due to financial constraints, limiting their reach and impact. By assisting with recording costs, the SKNNCC aims to ensure these powerful voices are heard earlier in the season, across both traditional radio and social media, giving calypsonians the recognition they rightfully deserve.

This initiative not only underscores the SKNNCC’s commitment to supporting calypsonians but also ensures that the essence of our carnival — its music, stories, and heritage — is preserved and promoted for all to enjoy. With over 60 calypsonians registered for the Calypso Monarch Competition this year, the upcoming season is set to be one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

The SKNNCC encourages all calypsonians to take advantage of this opportunity to release their music early and reach wider audiences, showcasing their exceptional talents.

For further details, please contact the Carnival Secretariat at 869-466-0058 or email info@skncarnival.com.

