SKN Nationals In Taiwan Safe Following Biggest Earthquake In 25 Years

BASSETERRE St.Kitts (Thursday 4th April 2024)- Described to be the biggest earthquake in Taiwan (Republic of China) in at least twenty-five (25) years at a 7.2 magnitude resulting in deaths, injuries and missing persons reports, concerns over the safety of St.Kitts-Nevis nationals were put to rest following official word that everyone is accounted for and safe.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Terrance Drew, via his official Facebook page, said in part: “I know it’s after 3 in the morning but I had to call our Ambassador to Taiwan, HE Donya Francis, to enquire about our citizens there. He reported that all are well.”

An aftermath scene following the 7.2 earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday 3rd April 2024 (video screenshot via Reuters.com)

Dr. Drew encouraged to keep our SKN national in prayers as well as to also pray for all of the people of Taiwan and wish them well.

Media reports- up to press time for this media house- indicated that there had been at least nine (9) deaths and over 900 people injured while a minibus carrying fifty (50) workers was missing.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis in Taiwan, R.O.C via a statement issued informed that all St.Kitts-Nevis National in the country were all accounted for and safe.

“We wish to inform our family members, friends, and well- wishers that ALL nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis who are currently in the Republic of China (Taiwan) are safe and accounted for after the earthquake that occurred this morning (7:58 am Taiwan time) on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024.”

Furthermore, it was also stated that: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of Taiwan during their time of recovery. We have faith in their resilience and tenacity. We extend our deepest sympathy and solidarity to the families of those who have sadly passed away, and to the injured.”

The Embassy advises the nationals in Taiwan to adhere to the advisories of Taiwanese authorities and contact the Embassy for assistance if needed whilst giving the ‘dch’ safety reminder used in public caution when it comes to such a natural disaster occurrence: “Remember to keep safe and drop, cover, and hold on.”