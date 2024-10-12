Got NEWS? Email Us
SKN MoE Participates In Transforming Education And Policy Dialogue Symposium 

General News

Published on

By Admin
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, October 04, 2024: The Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis took part in the Transforming Education and Policy Dialogue Symposium held from October 2-4, 2024, at the Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The event, coordinated by the Caribbean Development Bank in collaboration with the OECS Commission and other regional organizations, brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of education in the region.

The symposium attracted a diverse audience, including Ministers of Education, policymakers, educators, students, youth, and development partners, who engaged in a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and breakout sessions. These sessions focused on three central pillars: transforming educational leadership, re-envisioning teaching and learning practices as well as expanding access to education.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis were Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, Nevis; Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, St. Kitts; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary, Department of Education, Nevis; Dr. Kertney Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, TVET Secretariat and CANTA Chair; and Mrs. Amanda Serrant-Edmead, Acting Director, Curriculum Development Unit.

This event provided a platform for meaningful exchanges to shape actionable policies to enhance education systems across the Caribbean.

