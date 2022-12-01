The Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, continues to champion the Government’s agenda by engaging with bilateral partners and exploring avenues that would aid in the development of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



The Honourable Minister, on Friday 25th November, 2022, met with the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn Wood MVO, to discuss the priorities of the Government, and the relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom.



Dr. Douglas indicated that one of the Government’s main priorities is the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. It is projected that by 2030, Saint Kitts and Nevis should be a one hundred percent renewable energy state and be able to tap into the potential of being a net exporter of renewable energy.



The High Commissioner was excited about this idea and affirmed the support of the United Kingdom in this initiative.



As it relates to global concerns, the United Kingdom expressed its appreciation to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis for its stance on the issue surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and thanked the Government for its continued efforts in maintaining the relationship between the United Kingdom and Saint Kitts and Nevis.