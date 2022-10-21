The Saint Kitts and Nevis Consulate in Toronto, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has launched a Citizenship by Descent Drive. The Drive, which will run from Thursday, 20th October, 2022, will be geared towards first, second, or third-generation Canadians ages of 18-39 of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage. At the end of the Citizenship Drive, applicants will have a chance to win an all-inclusive vacation from December 24th – 31st, 2022.

The Citizenship by Descent Drive aims to encourage youths in Canada to become citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis by Descent and steep themselves in the islands’ idyllic stunning natural beauty, rich history, and culture, while contributing to national development with their different skill sets. This citizenship drive also includes an information session to educate all applicants about the benefits of becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew said during his first press conference that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to capitalizing on the goodwill of the nation’s youth by implementing the necessary policies and opportunities in the Federation’s mainstream centred around our young people. Saint Kitts and Nevis is widely regarded as the region’s best-kept secret.

Saint Kitts and Nevis abides by the rule of law and shares rich cooperation built on shared values, multilateral and security collaborations, and strong people-to-people ties, including through tourism. The SKN Consulate will post all details of this contest on its website and all other relevant Government social media channels.

About the Contest

1. All interested parties must complete the application process, and all successful applicants will be entered into a draw to win a trip for two to the Federation

2. During the application process, all applicants will be informed about, and encouraged to join St Kitts and Nevis Youth Council in Canada.

3. Raffle entry ends on 20th November 2022

4. The Draw to pick the lucky citizen will be on 22nd November 2022.

5. The winner must be available to travel December 24th – 31, 2022

6. The winner must agree to be video/photographed by Trucapo media

Contest / Raffle prize arranged by the Ministry of Tourism

· Flight provided by Air Canada · Four days at the KOI Resort in St Kitts

· Three (3) days in Nevis provided by Nevis Tourism Authority

· TruCapo will capture photography and video

· *Experience Sugar Mas 51, INCL: Playing mass, Queen of the band, Calypso Monarch competition*

· *Activities and historical sites, Scuba diving, The Rain Forest Trek, zip lining, The St Kitts Scenic Railway, Nevis Hot Springs, Historic Nevis Bath hotel, Historical Museum, and many more*

Citizenship benefits

1. No personal income tax

2. Possession of a St. Kitts-Nevis Passport

3. Visa-free travel to over 100 countries worldwide, including the UK and European Union

4. Free to reside in St. Kitts-Nevis for any length of time

5. Dual Citizenship permitted

6. Residency is not required as a condition of Citizenship