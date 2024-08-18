SKELEC Continues Restoration Efforts Across Multiple Areas

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 15th, 2024)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is currently working to restore power in several areas across the island, including Sandy Point Feeder, Cayon Feeder, Basseterre North Feeder, Basseterre South Feeder, Industrial Site Feeder, and Frigate Bay Feeder.

We understand the significant inconvenience these storm-related outages have caused and sincerely apologize. Our dedicated teams are on the ground, working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

We deeply appreciate your unwavering patience and understanding as we continue our restoration efforts. We are committed to ensuring that all affected areas receive power.

Your safety remains our top priority, and we thank you for standing with us as we work to bring everyone back online.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn