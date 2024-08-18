Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSKELEC Continues Restoration Efforts Across Multiple Areas

SKELEC Continues Restoration Efforts Across Multiple Areas

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 15th, 2024)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is currently working to restore power in several areas across the island, including Sandy Point Feeder, Cayon Feeder, Basseterre North Feeder, Basseterre South Feeder, Industrial Site Feeder, and Frigate Bay Feeder.

We understand the significant inconvenience these storm-related outages have caused and sincerely apologize. Our dedicated teams are on the ground, working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

We deeply appreciate your unwavering patience and understanding as we continue our restoration efforts. We are committed to ensuring that all affected areas receive power.

Your safety remains our top priority, and we thank you for standing with us as we work to bring everyone back online.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn

Latest articles

Crime

Autopsy: Uncle, Nephew Die From Head Gunshots 

Autopsies have confirmed that the recent deaths of 30-year-old Devon Parris and his 9-year-old nephew, J'Marni Smithen, were due to severe cranioencephalic trauma caused by gunshot wounds to the head. 
Social Commentary

Astaphan Urges Global Action to Lessen Intensity Of Hurricanes By Earth Caring

As the 2024 hurricane season progresses, former government minister and well-known social commentator Dwyer Astaphan is calling for greater global environmental responsibility to lessen the increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes. 
Social Commentary

Gratitude Over Criticism: A Lesson from Tropical Storm Ernesto

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto- now officially a hurricane on its continued path, the level of criticism directed at the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has been a notable hot topic. It is understandable that we all depend on our utilities, especially during and after a storm, but the wave of complaints that emerged, even when SKELEC pointed to prioritizing the safety of its team, is a cause for reflection.
General News

OECS Commission Applauds Olympic Athletes

OECS MEDIA RELEASE The OECS Commission extends heartfelt congratulations to all participants and medallists from...

More like this

Crime

Autopsy: Uncle, Nephew Die From Head Gunshots 

Autopsies have confirmed that the recent deaths of 30-year-old Devon Parris and his 9-year-old nephew, J'Marni Smithen, were due to severe cranioencephalic trauma caused by gunshot wounds to the head. 
Social Commentary

Astaphan Urges Global Action to Lessen Intensity Of Hurricanes By Earth Caring

As the 2024 hurricane season progresses, former government minister and well-known social commentator Dwyer Astaphan is calling for greater global environmental responsibility to lessen the increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes. 
Social Commentary

Gratitude Over Criticism: A Lesson from Tropical Storm Ernesto

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto- now officially a hurricane on its continued path, the level of criticism directed at the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has been a notable hot topic. It is understandable that we all depend on our utilities, especially during and after a storm, but the wave of complaints that emerged, even when SKELEC pointed to prioritizing the safety of its team, is a cause for reflection.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.